Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Workers at Canadian Mental Health Association find unusual sight in parking lot

Dianna Churchill and some of her co-workers at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Salmon Arm saw an unusual sight in the parking lot beside the building Wednesday morning.

About 9:30 a.m., a young black bear appeared out of bushes in front of the medical clinic on Hudson Avenue and walked down into the parking lot.

Read more: UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at school

Read more: Bear and cubs seen near South Canoe School

Read more: Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

He toured around for a few minutes but got spooked and ran away, says Churchill. She thinks he was heading towards the foreshore.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coffee sales send Okanagan kids to camp
Next story
Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Just Posted

Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

Theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, shocked by behaviour of moviegoers

Human-caused wildfire near Sorrento under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots

South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Erected in 1973, carved landmark stands at 24 metres

Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Karate life changing for Shuswap family

Malakwa’s Chris Evans and Natalia Suk earn spot in Las Vegas championship event

Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Workers at Canadian Mental Health Association find unusual sight in parking lot

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Okanagan woman backed into by minivan

Possible charges are pending for driver

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Most Read