Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Dianna Churchill and some of her co-workers at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Salmon Arm saw an unusual sight in the parking lot beside the building Wednesday morning.

About 9:30 a.m., a young black bear appeared out of bushes in front of the medical clinic on Hudson Avenue and walked down into the parking lot.

Read more: UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at school

Read more: Bear and cubs seen near South Canoe School

Read more: Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

He toured around for a few minutes but got spooked and ran away, says Churchill. She thinks he was heading towards the foreshore.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter