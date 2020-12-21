VIDEO: Check out Vernon’s Christmas lights display from home

Photos of approximately 20 homes turned into a video for all to enjoy

Christmas displays are getting more and more impressive in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home to take in a tour of Vernon’s best dressed Christmas displays.

Resident Gordon Cole has made a video with photos of approximately 20 homes. The homes are part of Vernon Realtor John Christmas’ annual list (available at johnchristmaseveryday.com).

Cole’s 20th Avenue home made John Christmas’ list of best decorated homes.

While his display is impressive, his efforts to put together the video are greatly appreciated.

“This is especially great for those persons who can’t get out to observe the lights,” Rose Pembleton-Carson said in a comment on the video, posted on the Hell Yeah Vernon Facebook group. “It seems more people are decorating this year, could it be because of COVID or the milder weather, who cares…..it’s great. Thanks.”

Cole’s display has even caught the attention of a neighbour, who wants to use it for a prank film with his film crew.

“They’re going to pretend to steal my decorations and I will be chasing the guys down the street with my RC truck. it will be funny and amazing,” said Cole.

Addresses on Christmas’ tour include:

7156 Lakeridge Drive

7043 Amber Drive

7966 Okanagan Landing Road

6974 Longacre Drive

5769 Teal Drive

2205 Canary Place

5617 South Vernon Drive

1500 43rd Street

1409 43rd Street

4416 Bellevue Drive

4504 Valleyview Place

3408 20th Avenue

2002 30th Avenue

1104 29th Avenue

3904 25 Street

4188 East Vernon Road

5100 Dixon Dam Road

1430 Copper Mountain Court

5026 Silverstar Road (best viewed going up Silverstar)

7435 L&A Road

6439 Blue Jay Road

8902 Eastside Road

1406 28th Avenue

30 Midland Drive

1206 43rd Avenue

READ MORE: Christmas lights tour mapped out by Vernon realtor

