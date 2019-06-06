Bill Eaton was in good spirits Thursday morning after three children rushed to help him pick up his garbage after it had been scattered about by crows. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Children’s good deed a morning surprise for Salmon Arm senior

Picking up mess left by crows, Bill Eaton receives unexpected help

Bill Eaton knew it was a risk putting his garbage bag out by the curb for pickup.

Sure enough, when he got up just before 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, June 6, he found crows had torn the bag open, its contents scattered about.

While cleaning up the mess, Eaton looked up and, to his surprise, he saw three children running towards him.

“They surrounded me and they started picking the garbage up for me…,” said Eaton, noting the kids had been with their mother on their way to South Broadview Elementary School.

Eaton said the children didn’t say a thing as they helped pickup the trash and, when they were done, they ran off to school. Eaton said he shouted his thanks to them.

Read more: Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

Read more: Curbside garbage and recycling possible for South Shuswap

Read more: Canadian garbage rotting in Manila violates international law, lawyers say

“I told them how much I appreciated their picking my garbage up for me.”

The experience gave Eaton an unexpected lift to his morning, and he’s grateful for the selfless support of his young helpers.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day
Next story
South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

Salmon Arm meeting to begin new relationship for First Nations, local governments

First of annual meetings will help establish regular, meaningful communication

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team takes second tournament gold

Team sets sights on competing in July 11-14 provincials

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Snapshot: Legion blues

Steve Marriner performs his solo show at the Salmon Arm Legion Wednesday… Continue reading

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

West Kelowna dog is OK after possible food poisoning scare

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Oz reminds people to watch what their pet eats on walks

Vision-impaired students graduate from UBC Okanagan

Two vision-impaired students didn’t let ‘no’ get in the way of their degrees

Most Read