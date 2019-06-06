VIDEO: Children’s good deed a morning surprise for Salmon Arm senior

Bill Eaton was in good spirits Thursday morning after three children rushed to help him pick up his garbage after it had been scattered about by crows. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bill Eaton knew it was a risk putting his garbage bag out by the curb for pickup.

Sure enough, when he got up just before 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, June 6, he found crows had torn the bag open, its contents scattered about.

While cleaning up the mess, Eaton looked up and, to his surprise, he saw three children running towards him.

“They surrounded me and they started picking the garbage up for me…,” said Eaton, noting the kids had been with their mother on their way to South Broadview Elementary School.

Eaton said the children didn’t say a thing as they helped pickup the trash and, when they were done, they ran off to school. Eaton said he shouted his thanks to them.

“I told them how much I appreciated their picking my garbage up for me.”

The experience gave Eaton an unexpected lift to his morning, and he’s grateful for the selfless support of his young helpers.

