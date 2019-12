The CP Rail Holiday Train got off to an early start in Chase on Sunday, Dec. 15, with performers Terri Clark and Dallas Smith providing some musical morning cheer to the large crowd in attendance. Along with the free concert, CP also cut a cheque for $5,500 for the Chase Hamper Society. Residents also dropped off food donations at the event. (Photos and video by Rick Koch)

