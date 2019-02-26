VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

Jon Rabeneck captured an eagle hunting a duck on the Tsawout First Nation Saturday morning. (Screenshot Jon Rabeneck)

While it is a traditional hunting territory, particularly for duck, Jon Rabeneck was not expecting to see this kind of duck hunt when he was out for a drive on Tsawout First Nation Saturday morning.

Out his window, as he drove along Sa Su Road around 11 a.m., Rabeneck saw an eagle circling low over the ocean.

“I did a double take,” said Rabeneck from Snuneymuxw Nation. “It was super bizarre seeing it circle so low.”

ALSO WATCH: Toboggan versus rat: Startling collision on Victoria road

He pulled out his phone and started to film while the eagle circled around again.

As the eagle swooped low, a wigeon duck could be seen diving below the surface.

The eagle took a few more passes, with the duck fleeing underwater each time. The eagle then proceeded to fly on the spot just above from where the duck went under, and waited.

When the duck couldn’t stay under any longer, it surfaced and was quickly in the clutches of the large bird, which flew to a nearby arbutus tree to feast amid the squawks of three other eagles in the area.

“I’ve never seen that before in my life,” Rabeneck said.