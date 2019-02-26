Jon Rabeneck captured an eagle hunting a duck on the Tsawout First Nation Saturday morning. (Screenshot Jon Rabeneck)

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

While it is a traditional hunting territory, particularly for duck, Jon Rabeneck was not expecting to see this kind of duck hunt when he was out for a drive on Tsawout First Nation Saturday morning.

Out his window, as he drove along Sa Su Road around 11 a.m., Rabeneck saw an eagle circling low over the ocean.

“I did a double take,” said Rabeneck from Snuneymuxw Nation. “It was super bizarre seeing it circle so low.”

ALSO WATCH: Toboggan versus rat: Startling collision on Victoria road

He pulled out his phone and started to film while the eagle circled around again.

As the eagle swooped low, a wigeon duck could be seen diving below the surface.

The eagle took a few more passes, with the duck fleeing underwater each time. The eagle then proceeded to fly on the spot just above from where the duck went under, and waited.

When the duck couldn’t stay under any longer, it surfaced and was quickly in the clutches of the large bird, which flew to a nearby arbutus tree to feast amid the squawks of three other eagles in the area.

“I’ve never seen that before in my life,” Rabeneck said.

ALSO READ: B.C. fishermen get up close and personal with eagle

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top-notch pies raise $43,000 for Haney

Just Posted

Residents share good reasons for immunization

Two families dealing with debilitating diseases offer stories of fear and pain

Guns stolen in Christmas Day break-in found in Calgary

Rifles taken from rural home near Sicamous recovered, Calgary woman charged

Children taken to hospital as precaution after collision on Highway 1

An SUV lost control on icy roads and slammed into another on Feb. 22

Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic

Ammonia, jet fuel, chlorine, coal and crude oil among goods transported through community

Public input wanted on proposed fireworks ban

Sicamous bylaw would not affect large displays seen at public events like Canada Day

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

And the riding goes to…

Comic by Ingrid Rice

Government, First Nations enter talks to avoid court action over Site C dam

The trial was expected to start in 2022

Wilson-Raybould complains she won’t be able to tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Former federal justice minister set to testify at justice committee on Wednesday

Top-notch pies raise $43,000 for Haney

Funds raised will go to projects and education programs at Haney Heritage Village

Fraser Health detained a patient illegally for a year, judge rules

The Delta woman was not allowed to contact a lawyer, denied access to a phone or the internet

Okanagan families to carry burden of costly repair work

Sara Potton and her husband inherited a costly problem they fear will cause financial devestation.

Okanagan teachers honoured for saving student’s life

Two teachers at the Oliver secondary school are credited with likely saving the life of a student

B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Horgan speaks to business leaders at Victoria Chamber of Commerce

Most Read