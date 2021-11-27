The Shuswap Men’s Chorus sing the Stompin’ Tom Connors classic, The Hockey Song, at the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds during the first night of the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: First night of Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest draws festive crowd

A.L. Fortune Senior Drumline lights up the night at fairgrounds

Shuswap residents made their way to the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds Friday evening for Winter Fun Fest.

Organized by the Salmon Arm Fair and Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association, the Nov. 26 event included performances by the A.L. Fortune Senior Drumline and the Shuswap Men’s Chorus, several food trucks and numerous vendors.

The event returns Saturday, Nov. 27, with the Winter Fun Fest parade at 3 p.m., followed by more entertainment and activities at the fairgrounds from 4 to 9 p.m.

Doreen Blade of Lakeside Concessions has a chat with friends at the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds during the first night of the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Elliot Dymond and Mackenzie Workman of Sicamous grab some cookie samples at the Junebug’s Pumpkin booth run by June Kiessling at the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds during the first night of the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Neka Dudgeon offers a thumbs up during pictures with Santa at the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds during the first night of the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Noah Haller, 3, gives Santa a long look after posing for pictures at the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds during the first night of the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The A.L. Fortune Senior Drumline marches through the Salmon Arm Fair fairgrounds during the first night of the Salmon Arm Winter Fun Fest on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

