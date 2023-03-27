Two of the 10 baby goats born at DeMille’s Farm Market in Salmon Arm in March 2023. (Rebecca Willson/Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Five sets of twins born to DeMille’s Farm Market goat herd in Salmon Arm

‘Once you bond with a goat, it’s forever’: Two more mama goats still to give birth this spring

No kidding! A quintet of new faces signals springtime at DeMille’s Farm Market.

Earlier this month, DeMille’s herd of goats was graced with the birth of its spring babies – five sets of twin kids.

The kids are mostly does, said employee Adam Hamilton, and two more mother goats are yet to have their babies. As a safety precaution, the males have their budding horns shaved down so they don’t grow sharp and harm anyone attending the petting zoo, and the fuzzy-headed kids are already active and keeping busy.

Hamilton said kids are ready to eat pellet food by the time they are a day-and-a-half old, and patrons to the farm have been overjoyed at the sight of the young goats.

“Everybody’s gotta come down and see them before they get too big,” said Hamilton. “There’s nothing better than holding a baby goat in your arms. Once you bond with a goat, it’s forever.”

READ MORE: Shuswap Theatre’s Operation Facelift aided by nature photographer’s presentation

READ MORE: Timbit, Sitka discover puppy-mode: Rehabilitating 15 Clearwater dogs seized by SPCA

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmAnimalsFarmingGoat

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Celebrating all things Indigenous at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts

Just Posted

Two of the 10 baby goats born at DeMille’s Farm Market in Salmon Arm in March 2023. (Rebecca Willson/Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Five sets of twins born to DeMille’s Farm Market goat herd in Salmon Arm

After the 2020 alagal bloom on Shuswap Lake, the Shuswap Watershed Council facilitated the development of a regional algae bloom response plan for the Shuswap watershed. (File photo)
Letter: Era of denial over, swift action imperative says Shuswap Climate Action

One of Blind Bay-based GT Dragon Boat Society’s boat heads. (Contributed)
Dragon boats set to glide over Shuswap Lake once again

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association’s U7 Female Pink Panthers dominated the competition at the large Richmond Ravens Ice Classic Tournament on the March 18-19 weekend. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm hockey’s U7 Pink Panthers, U9 Storm show top form at classic tournament

Pop-up banner image