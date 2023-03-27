VIDEO: Five sets of twins born to DeMille’s Farm Market goat herd in Salmon Arm

‘Once you bond with a goat, it’s forever’: Two more mama goats still to give birth this spring

Two of the 10 baby goats born at DeMille’s Farm Market in Salmon Arm in March 2023. (Rebecca Willson/Salmon Arm Observer)

No kidding! A quintet of new faces signals springtime at DeMille’s Farm Market.

Earlier this month, DeMille’s herd of goats was graced with the birth of its spring babies – five sets of twin kids.

The kids are mostly does, said employee Adam Hamilton, and two more mother goats are yet to have their babies. As a safety precaution, the males have their budding horns shaved down so they don’t grow sharp and harm anyone attending the petting zoo, and the fuzzy-headed kids are already active and keeping busy.

Hamilton said kids are ready to eat pellet food by the time they are a day-and-a-half old, and patrons to the farm have been overjoyed at the sight of the young goats.

“Everybody’s gotta come down and see them before they get too big,” said Hamilton. “There’s nothing better than holding a baby goat in your arms. Once you bond with a goat, it’s forever.”

READ MORE: Shuswap Theatre’s Operation Facelift aided by nature photographer’s presentation

READ MORE: Timbit, Sitka discover puppy-mode: Rehabilitating 15 Clearwater dogs seized by SPCA

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmAnimalsFarmingGoat