Roger Beardmore installs a bird house along the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Trail on Wednesday, April 3. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Video: Handmade homes will help feathered friends on foreshore

Shuswap student-built birdhouses installed along Salmon Arm Bay

Safe places for small birds to nest were once difficult to come by along Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail.

When biologist and member of the Shuswap naturalists, Dianne Wittner first began looking at the state of the bird houses in the Salmon Arm Bay area approximately three years ago, only nine of the few that were installed allowed the chicks hatched there to survive.

Read More: Building a better birdhouse

Read More: New homes going up for Shuswap songbirds

On April 3, installation began on a large batch of newly constructed bird houses that will bring the total number in the bay up to more than 100.

The new bird houses were built by South Canoe Elementary students with help from volunteers at the Shuswap Makerspace.

Wittner said improperly-designed bird houses can be death traps for the swallows and other small birds that may use them as nests. As such, the houses built by the South Canoe students are rain-resistant and suitably ventilated; they sport ladders on the insides the birds can use to get out and open from the side so volunteers can give them a necessary annual cleaning.

The added nesting capacity the new bird houses will give to the area is much needed as Wittner said fierce competition among swallows for the safe nesting sites has been observed.

Read More: Fairy Gradmothers supply grad dresses to students in need

Read More: Shuswap grandmother wears firefighting boots

Roger Beardmore, a member of the Shuswap Naturalists who was overseeing installation of the bird houses on April 3, said the community has gotten behind the project. Rona provided posts for the bird houses to be mounted on at cost, and Warner Rentals gave them a power auger with a full tank of gas.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Fairy Gradmothers supply grad dresses to Shuswap students in need

Just Posted

Video: Handmade homes will help feathered friends on foreshore

Shuswap student-built birdhouses installed along Salmon Arm Bay

Shuswap students get hands dirty building school in Tanzania

Experience gives insight into what Canadians often take for granted

Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

Salmon Arm’s Sheri Hamilton named HR professional of the year

SASCU employee receives honour from professional body for B.C. and Yukon

The Smokanagan, Part two: Physical health effects

“Smoke is much more dangerous than dust, no question.”

South Okanagan firefighters first to go through BC wildfire fighting course

New training course for BC fire department leaders better prepares them for fighting wildfire

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Okanagan team one win away from BCHL final

Second home win Wednesday against Wenatchee has Vernon in prime position

Laurice returns to the stage with new album, Bad Boy

Kelowna Musician, Laurice fights adversity with song

Basran reveals worst time of life was recent civic election

During the State of the City address, Basran admitted he did not have his priorities in order

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

Most Read