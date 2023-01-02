VIDEO: Kiteboarders get past the ice to catch some waves on Skaha Lake

Kiteboarders catching some waves on a chilly Skaha Lake Jan. 2. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Kiteboarders catching some waves on a chilly Skaha Lake Jan. 2. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Kiteboarders catching some air on a chilly Skaha Lake Jan. 2. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Kiteboarders catching some waves on a chilly Skaha Lake Jan. 2. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Kiteboarders catching some waves on a chilly Skaha Lake Jan. 2. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

One day after hundreds plunged into 2023 and into cold Okanagan Lake, a couple of kiteboarders spent Jan. 2 taking in waves on Skaha Lake.

The kiteboarders had to get past 20 feet of ice before getting to open waters. The wind and waves were perfect conditions to catch some huge air but made for some cold dunks into the lake.

Skaha Lake, off Sudbury beach, is a very popular spot for kiteboarders and windsurfers.

Check out the cool video below.

Photos: Kiteboarders catch major air on Skaha Lake during a windstorm

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoor Hobbies

Previous story
Letter: Resident expresses gratitude for Rotary clubs and churches
Next story
Low water at Canoe Beach near Salmon Arm denies hearty swimmers a polar plunge

Just Posted

Kerry Fortier and Lyle Martin were among about half a dozen people who came to Canoe Beach on Jan. 1, 2023, hoping for a New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip. However, the water was too low and the ice too thick, so the two hearty individuals tried farther down the lake. There they agreed to humour the photographer and strike a pose as they put their feet into a small pond in icy Shuswap Lake. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Low water at Canoe Beach near Salmon Arm denies hearty swimmers a polar plunge

Elise and August Shannon race back to the beach in their vessel Gramhalla, designed to reflect their Swedish heritage, to take first place in the first heat of the cardboard boat race during Sicamous Family Fun Day at Beach Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from August 2022

Pulling Together Canoe Journey participants raise their oars at Sicamous’ Beach Park where they are welcomed by Splatsin and Sicamous councils and invited to come ashore, concluding day 2 of their eight-day journey on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from June 2022

After being painted white by the District of Sicamous, a community-driven effort is underway to restore the yellow facade, logo and other markings of a CP Rail caboose donated by CP to the district in 2004. (File photo)
Year in Review: The Eagle Valley News looks back at headlines from June 2022