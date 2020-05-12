The hummingbirds Rona Wylie Golding captured on video on May 9 represent only a small number those that have been visiting the feeder at her Sorrento home as of late. (Rona Wylie Golding image)

Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Sorrento resident Rona Wylie Golding says she’s never seen so many use her feeder

Rona Wylie Golding is accustomed to seeing hummingbirds this time of year, though not the large numbers that have been frequenting her feeder as of late.

Golding said the hummingbirds usually return to her Sorrento residence around mid-April in search of her feeder.

“They’ll come and tweet at you from the hooks where you had them the previous year and actually complain if the feeder isn’t out,” said Golding with a laugh. “So I’ve got to rush inside and start boiling the water.”

This year, however, Golding is seeing many more of the iridescent nectarivores darting around the feeder by her deck than she has ever seen in her 15 years in the South Shuswap.

“They’re just fascinating aren’t they,” said Golding. “We came from England and you don’t get anything like that there. Seeing these, it’s pretty special.”

To share her experience, Golding has been using her cellphone to capture video of the birds at her feeder, which she’s shared on her Facebook page. One of the videos, taken on May 9 in slow motion, shows between nine and 10 of them at the feeder at one time.

Golding believes the birds are nesting in cedar trees next to her backyard.

“I think in total there’s got to be maybe 30,” she said. ” Right now, they’re coming and going, it’s like a steady flow. But at 8:30 in the evening they all come out and it’s almost like the last feed before they set down for the night. At 8:30 you can sit out here and its just crazy, just a frenzy.”

Golding couldn’t say why there are so many hummingbirds at her place this year, though she’s heard similar reports from others.

“I’ve been speaking with friends, we said is it maybe a cleaner planet right now, is that one of the reasons? I don’t know, but we’ve never seen anything like it,” said Golding.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

birdsShuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident
Next story
Show and shine of gratitude hits the road for Salmon Arm caregivers

Just Posted

Column: Expanding our bubbles with abundant caution

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Salmon Arm council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Mayor emphasizes city is following province’s lead, will take openings slowly

Mudslide impacts Sicamous to Salmon Arm traffic

Highway 1 down to single lane alternating traffic

Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Sorrento resident Rona Wylie Golding says she’s never seen so many use her feeder

Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Officials remind public that trail is closed until work on it is complete

Kelowna mayor and WFN chief join Haircuts for Health Centre

The money will go to support Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative seeks nominations for gift cards

Armstrong Regional Cooperative wants to thank those who have gone the extra mile during crisis

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

Video: Revelstokians’ new tent goes soaring in high winds

It was later found three blocks away

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

UPDATE: North Okanagan pellet plant fire under investigation

Early morning incident, no reported injuries

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

Most Read