The hummingbirds Rona Wylie Golding captured on video on May 9 represent only a small number those that have been visiting the feeder at her Sorrento home as of late. (Rona Wylie Golding image)

Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Sorrento resident Rona Wylie Golding says she’s never seen so many use her feeder

Rona Wylie Golding is accustomed to seeing hummingbirds this time of year, though not the large numbers that have been frequenting her feeder as of late.

Golding said the hummingbirds usually return to her Sorrento residence around mid-April in search of her feeder.

“They’ll come and tweet at you from the hooks where you had them the previous year and actually complain if the feeder isn’t out,” said Golding with a laugh. “So I’ve got to rush inside and start boiling the water.”

This year, however, Golding is seeing many more of the iridescent nectarivores darting around the feeder by her deck than she has ever seen in her 15 years in the South Shuswap.

“They’re just fascinating aren’t they,” said Golding. “We came from England and you don’t get anything like that there. Seeing these, it’s pretty special.”

To share her experience, Golding has been using her cellphone to capture video of the birds at her feeder, which she’s shared on her Facebook page. One of the videos, taken on May 9 in slow motion, shows between nine and 10 of them at the feeder at one time.

Golding believes the birds are nesting in cedar trees next to her backyard.

“I think in total there’s got to be maybe 30,” she said. ” Right now, they’re coming and going, it’s like a steady flow. But at 8:30 in the evening they all come out and it’s almost like the last feed before they set down for the night. At 8:30 you can sit out here and its just crazy, just a frenzy.”

Golding couldn’t say why there are so many hummingbirds at her place this year, though she’s heard similar reports from others.

“I’ve been speaking with friends, we said is it maybe a cleaner planet right now, is that one of the reasons? I don’t know, but we’ve never seen anything like it,” said Golding.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

birdsShuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Show and shine of gratitude hits the road for Salmon Arm caregivers

Just Posted

Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Sorrento resident Rona Wylie Golding says she’s never seen so many use her feeder

Salmon Arm Council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Mayor emphasizes city is following province’s lead, will take openings slowly

Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Officials remind public that trail is closed until work on it is complete

Poll: Are you happy with the re-opening plan in B.C.?

Opinions on the province’s plan to reopen the economy seem to be plentiful on social media

Salmon Arm man receives suspended sentence, house arrest, for violating trading ban

Judge sentences man who breached trading ban to two years’ probation

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

Avoid non-essential boating: Osoyoos RCMP

‘We ask that you consider the risks you are putting our first responders in’

Student wins $100,000 scholarship for electric longboard design

Ethan Lodermeier was one of 100 winners of the Schulich Leadership Scholarship

COVID-19 parks Okanagan car show

The 26th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day show in Vernon is off

Horoscopes for the week of May 11

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Overdose prevention site selected for Okanagan city

Interior Health reveals expansion of Downtown Primary Care Centre in Vernon

Kamloops teen recovering after near-drowning

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on May 8 in the North Thompson River

Most Read