Victoria Olynik shows Kit-Kat the newly rebuilt “catio” at the Shuswap SPCA building in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Video: Local contractors rebuild Shuswap SPCA’s “catio”

$3,000 in donations received for rebuilt structure that was collapsed by snow

Following the snow-induced roof collapse of an outdoor cat shelter at the Shuswap SPCA in January, local businesses banded together to repair the structure for free.

The “catio” took two weeks in total to rebuild and was worked on by Lawson Engineering, Integrity Roofing and RE/MAX Shuswap branch. The SPCA branch also received $3,000 in donations to buy furniture and cat posts for the structure that were lost in the collapse.

“We’re thrilled that it’s complete and cats can be outside again; the community support has been fabulous,” said Victoria Olynik, branch manager at the Shuswap SPCA. “We are a non-profit organization so we rely on community support and donations to keep the lights on.”

Arko takes his first look at the newly rebuilt “catio” at the Shuswap SPCA building in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Kit-Kat is one of the Shuswap SPCA’s residents looking forward to using the newly rebuilt “catio” come warmer weather. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

