Video: Okanagan car show featured on My Classic Car

The episode of My Classic Car that was filmed at the Peach City Beach Cruise aired recently

The episode of My Classic Car that was filmed at the Penticton Peach City Beach Cruise in June aired recently.

Host Dennis Gage, filmed at the event speaking with Peach City Beach Cruise event organizer Wayne Wood about the region and the car show.

Gage also interviewed Glenn Scott, owner of a rare 1946 Chrysler Town & Country, Bob Bentham — owner of a 1967 Buick GS 400, Diane Gerry — owner of a 1948 Chevy Cab Over Custom, Gordon Campbell — owner of a 1952 Chevy Club Coupe and Matthew Hilla — owner of a 1972 Chevy Monte Carlo.

My Classic Car is featured on MAVTV reaching over 100 million households.

