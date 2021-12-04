VIDEO: Pair of Salmon Arm Silverbacks assist Hillcrest students with toy drive donations

Grade 5 class steps up to help city’s fire department with Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive

Salmon Arm Silverbacks Keiran Ruscheinski and Lynden Hanvold share a picture with Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students from Hillcrest Elementary, who were at Salmon Arm Fire Hall #3 to drop off donations for the Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive on Friday morning, Dec. 3, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 class couldn’t have asked for a better way to begin a school day.

After shopping for toys on Friday morning, Dec. 3, the Hillcrest Elementary students were bussed downtown to Fire Hall #3 where Steve St. Denis and other Salmon Arm firefighters were waiting. Fire trucks were out on display, including the one being used for this year’s Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive, to benefit the SAFE Society and the Shuswap Family Centre.

Though the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, the firefighters welcomed the early donations. To show their appreciation of the students’ generosity, the fire department enlisted the help of Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Keiran Ruscheinski and Lynden Hanvold, who helped the students place the toys the bought for donation onto the truck.

“They came out on their time to show their appreciation for what you guys are doing with your generosity,” St. Denis told the students, who shouted out a loud “thank you” in response.

Wanted are for the drive are unwrapped toys and other gifts, as well as gift cards in increments of $15, which can be dropped off at fire halls 1 through 4.

This is the second year for the toy drive, organized by St. Denis.

