VIDEO: Salmon Arm man captures video of wrestling otters

Harold Noakes got up close and personal with otters on a frozen beaver pond

A Salmon Arm man was able to capture a tussle between some adorable otters along Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail earlier this month.

Harold Noakes was on his way to a Shuswap Trail Alliance meeting when he spotted the otters near a frozen beaver pond. He said he had his camera with him by chance and began shooting some video of the aquatic rodents.

The focus of the video is a wrestling match between two of the otters.

“They’re just having a good time. It was a pleasure to watch,” Noakes said.

North American River Otters are still easily able to feed themselves when ponds and lakes full of fish freeze. According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, the otters can hold their breath underwater for up to eight minutes and their thick fur and webbed feet make them well suited to the frigid water of Shuswap Lake in December.



