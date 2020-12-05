VIDEO: Shuswap homes begin to light up holiday twinkle trail

dfd

The Shuswap Holiday Twinkle Trail map is lit.

Sorrento Rebecca and Thomas Goode’s interactive map of festively decorated Shuswap homes is now available for viewing and mapping out evening excursions from Chase to Blind Bay, Salmon Arm to Sicamous.

“Our boys love going on rides to look at the Christmas lights, something we’ve done since they were both basically babies…There are lots of people with great displays around and we thought we’d try to make a way to have that accessible to the community,” said Thomas.

The Shuswap Holiday Twinkle Trail Christmas Lights Map can be viewed on ZeeMaps.

Specific routes can be plotted on the map for those who only wish to explore particular areas at one time.

The Goodes invite Shuswap residents putting up lights and decorations, and wanting to help spread some cheer, to send their name and address by email to thomas.goode@ig.ca, and “we will add your home or business to the Twinkle Trail.”

(Video includes decorated residences not yet on the Twinkle Trail map.)

This home at 1940 12th Ave. SE, in Salmon Arm's Hillcrest area, is one of the homes on the Shuswap Holiday Twinkle Trail. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Most Read