VIDEO: SUV races moose along Similkameen roadway

Moose pose highway danger, and they are pretty fast too

The fastest Olympic athlete can outrun a moose – but they are a lot easier to pass when you are driving an SUV.

A Spotlight reader sent us this video of “racing with wildlife” – shot on the Lodestone Forestry Service Road near Coalmont B.C.

An adult moose can reportedly reach speeds of 35 km/h, and has approximately the same speed as a white-tailed deer or a grizzly bear.

Should you pass a moose on the road you are well-advised to just keep on trucking. According to National Geographic, moose can be quite unpredictable and the most dangerous encounters involve bulls during rut and cows with their young.

Related: B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

Related: Moose strolls through Salmon Arm

As they can weigh up to 1,800 pounds, a moose is also something you are not going to want to meet from behind the wheel.

There have been at least eight moose killed in highway accidents in B.C. this year.

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.