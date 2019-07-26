Michelle Kuster and son Brody Paton are making preparations for this year’s Friendship Day Soap Box Derby in September. The event is a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital. (File photo)

Video gets racers revved for Salmon Arm soapbox derby

Preparations underway for annual fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

Racers, make your engines!

Salmon Arm’s third annual soapbox derby is gearing up for September.

Held on a portion of Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm, the family friendly event is also a fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital.

The derby was born out of an event called Friendship Day that was held Marine Peace Park in its first year. The event was founded by then 5-year-old Brody Paton.

To help prospective racers get revved up for the event, Paton and friend Carter Schmidt have put together a promotional video that includes a gallery of images from past races.

Last year’s derby saw racers of all ages hop into homemade racers of various designs, or karts available at the event for those without, and race down Hudson, around hay bales and, in some cases, over a ramp, to earn best time.

Paton is again overseeing the event and will be putting out more information soon, including a Facebook page.

Cason McAllister drives his ‘green machine’ down the hill during the soapbox derby. (File photo)

Penelope and Ruby Filipski race together in the Bugs Bunny in the 2018 soapbox derby. (File photo)

Quinn Atkins waves to the crowd as he begins a leisurely descent in the 2018 soapbox derby. (File photo)

