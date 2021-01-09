VIDEO: Walls come down at old Vernon Legion site

Crews demolished the decrepit building at the corner of 31st Avenue and 33rd Street in downtown Vernon Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The building was once home to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Vernon branch. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Dismissed by many as a “problem building,” the old Vernon Legion headquarters was converted into rubble Saturday (Jan. 9) afternoon.

Crews were at work in a fenced-off lot at the corner of 31st Avenue and 33rd Street in downtown Vernon, with an excavator in action.

The property across from the city bylaw office has been regularly attended by bylaw officers in past years. A suspicious fire in 2016, open drug use and vandalism are among the activities that have taken place since the Royal Canadian Legion moved out in approximately 2009.

The lot was purchased by Welbec Properties in 2020, laying the ground work for the building’s demolition.

There were plans in 2016 to level the recently scorched building and construct a seniors housing and commercial centre. That development failed to get off the ground.

