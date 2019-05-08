Vikings and Scottish pipes come to Fintry manor

Mothers Day Fair is at the Manor House 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Mother’s Day Fair at the Manor House this Sunday.

You can tour one of the Okanagan’s most lavish heritage mansions, watch burly Vikings do battle, tap along to a Scottish pipe band, check out the artisans’ wares, tuck into ice cream and tasty food, play kids’ games and sample live music.

Entry is by donation (free for children and society members), tours of the 1920s manor are $5.

Gates to the grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On leash dogs are welcome.

