Vintage film shows train journey through Shuswap to Revelstoke

1932 footage purchased from estate sale by Vernon collector

Historical footage hosted on YouTube shows what a railway journey through the Shuswap was like almost 90 years ago.

The 16mm film shot in 1932 shows snippets on a trip on a CP Rail passenger train between Vancouver and Revelstoke. The reel is part of a large collection of vintage films owned by Vernon resident Francois Arsenault.

Arsenault has been collecting vintage films for decades and new technology has allowed him to show off more than 400 examples of his collection on YouTube using his channel CanadaMotorSports/Reel life.

Read More: Lotto Max ticket purchased in Salmon Arm wins $500K

Read More: Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Arsenault said he acquired the film from an estate sale in Los Angeles about five years ago, but the photographer’s name and any other information about the film has been lost to time.

The film begins by showing a foggy day in Vancouver. The footage then shows Kamloops and Shuswap lakes before giving viewers a look at the bustling platform at the Sicamous CP Rail Hotel.

As the train journey continues, the person with the camera trained their lens on the last spike monument in Craigellachie and then waterfalls and forested mountain slopes. Other landmarks along the way from the Shuswap to Revelstoke such as Griffin and Three Valley Lakes are also shown. The film concludes with footage of the Revelstoke train station.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New North Okanagan playground in the works

Just Posted

Vintage film shows train journey through Shuswap to Revelstoke

1932 footage purchased from estate sale by Vernon collector

Cosmetics line founder creates lipstick to honour grandma, help community

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics to donate to Habitat for Humanity Okanagan

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Shuswap Lake algae bloom not considered harmful

Bloom is visible from popular campgrounds and beaches at the southern end of lake

No decisions from Salmon Arm council on proposed performing arts facility

Mayor and council waiting for completion of city’s cultural master plan

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

LETTER: Irreversible harm done to Summerland business

Summerland mayor’s confrontation over Confederate flag has harmed store

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Kamloops RCMP searching for missing teen with autism

The boy was last seen headed to the McArthur Island skate park on Monday evening

LETTER: Disappointed with Summerland mayor’s confrontational manner

Confederate flag incident at store should have been handled differently

LETTER: Confederate flag is a potent symbol of hate

We cannot erase history and what it symbolizes — but we can deem it as unacceptable in our community

Most Read