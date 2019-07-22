Visual artists, musicians to gather at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Events scheduled for July 28 and Aug. 25

Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens will host Music and Art in the Gardens this summer.

On July 28 and Aug. 25, visual artists and musicians will add to the beauty of the flowers and views.

Painters, rug hookers, jewelry makers, potters and other artists will be at work in the Gardens from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Many will have their creations for sale and will be happy to discuss techniques and media with visitors.

READ ALSO: Friends of the Gardens to hold plant sale in Summerland

READ ALSO: Artists to paint at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Members of the Penticton Bonsai Club will also have a display and information area.

Joining them from noon until 2 p.m. will be the Valley Winds, a group of woodwind musicians who perform a wide variety of musical genres.

Along with enjoying the music and art, strolling through the gardens themselves is a pleasure. From daisies to roses, begonias to zinnias, the flowerbeds are alive with colour and the trees provide cooling shade.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy a leisurely summer Sunday.

Admission is by donation.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hespeler had connection to Mennonite migration
Next story
Salmon Arm cadet earns VIP experience with CF-18 Hornet

Just Posted

Food trucks feed festivalgoers’ want for unique dining experience

Roots and Blues returns with variety of vendors, continues with recycle and compost program

Update: Safe to swim at South Shuswap and Salmon Arm beaches

The water quality notice issued for three campgrounds in the area remains in effect.

Salmon Arm cadet earns VIP experience with CF-18 Hornet

Cadet Warrant Officer First Class Nicholas Lourens pursuing career on flight path

Video: Crowd thrilled at S-Games in Sicamous

The celebration of two-wheeled transportation showed off daring athletes on all kinds of bikes.

Mix of sun and cloud for the Okanagan-Similkameen Shuswap

Chance of showers for much of the region this afternoon

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Donkeys await your hugs and scritches at anniversary event

Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge invites public to help celebrate 20 years of care.

Police take down possibly armed suspects in downtown Kelowna

Witness says she saw a man walking down the street possibly holding a firearm

Column: Mooching mallard spurs amusing animal anecdotes

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Police seek witnesses in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 3

A 50-year-old Vancouver area man was killed in a motorcycle crash July… Continue reading

Okanagan community quick to clean vandalized rainbow crosswalk

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend

Snapshot: Sweet serving of Gypsy jazz

Ghost Notes on the menu at Shuswap Pie Co. concert series

What kind of chicken wings do Canadians love the most? 7-Eleven is going to find out

Naked Pub-Style Wings or Dressed Wings?

Kingfisher reels in kids for North Okanagan fishing event

Enderby centre hosts free, family fun event

Most Read