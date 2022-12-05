Voice of the Shuswap celebrates 10 years of community broadcasting

Voice of the Shuswap station manager Jeanette Clement stands in front of the station’s programming board in August 2021. (Contributed)

What do you do when you’re 10 years old and it’s your birthday?

Well of course, your family puts on a birthday party for you and invites all your friends!

And that’s what’s happening on Saturday, Dec. 10 at First Community/First United Church.

On that day, CKVS FM 93.7, the Voice of the Shuswap, will be 10 years old – and all friends and supporters of the station are invited to come and enjoy the birthday bash.

The drop-in party will run from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. Access to the celebration will be through the rear door on 4th Street; there will be plenty of parking in the main church parking lot.

If you come, you’ll be able to enjoy delicious finger food, meet a radio host or two or three, pick up some swag, record a station ID, check out the nearly finished studio – and perhaps play table hockey with Dale “Bushy” Bush, long-time host of “All Over the Map,” knowing that if you win, he’ll be donating $10 to one of his favourite charities.

And you’ll be able to hang out with other like-minded supporters of community radio.

When The Voice first began broadcasting in 2012, thanks to the hard work and dedication of founders Steve Corrie and Steve DeBoer, everyone hoped that it would be a success.

A decade later, that’s exactly what it is.

The station has given basic training in radio skills to dozens and dozens of local citizens, a number of whom have gone on to host their own radio shows. It has supported a wide range of community events and projects, amassed an array of podcasts around programming and community events, and recorded interviews with all available political candidates in nearly every municipal, provincial and federal election. Most important of all, the Voice has shared the stories and creative output of Shuswap musicians, writers, actors, business people and ordinary citizens from all walks of life.

The station has developed unique programming focused on Indigenous culture and experiences, and will be doing more of this in the future.

At least one volunteer host (all CKVS radio hosts are volunteers!) has gone on, from his experience as a teen in high school hosting a radio sports show, to a full-time career in broadcasting.

If you support community radio that is “from the people, for the people, by the people,” then you are warmly invited to the party.

Share your enthusiasm with the team who have given a voice to our community for the last decade and plan on continuing to do so well into the future.

