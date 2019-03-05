Tutor Norma Briginshaw and Joanne Craig work with their iPads at the Blind Bay Cyber Seniors program. (Photo contributed)

Volunteers needed to help seniors become cyber savvy

Are you interested in helping a senior in our community?

Are you able to commit to one hour of computer tutoring each week? Do you possess the computer skills to teach any or all of the following computer basics: how to use a mouse, how to set up an email account, how to search for information on the internet or how to use an iPad or tablet?

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) is currently recruiting volunteer computer tutors in Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby and Blind Bay to work with local seniors who are in need of basic computer support.

Read more: Help needed to help Shuswap seniors become cyber savvy

Read more: Seniors computer training program restarts the year

The spring Cyber Seniors session will run for six weeks, March 25 to early May,at the Sicamous, South Shuswap and Salmon Arm Library branches and the Enderby Seniors’ Centre.

If you are interested in this rewarding community volunteer opportunity, or would like to sign up as a student, please contact Sierre Allison, Cyber Seniors Facilitator, at 250-463-4555, or email info@shuswapliteracy.ca.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
When the Okanagan moved at a slower pace
Next story
Young taxidermist honours animals with artistry

Just Posted

Stolen giant hamburger returned with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Kelowna’s Sikh countering racist acts of vandalism

A Sikh ‘Community Open House’ will be held Thursday

Get healthy this March during nutrition month

Join Interior Health celebrate healthy eating habits for ‘March Nutrition Month’

Long-term fix demanded for Highway 1 potholes

Salmon Arm resident reports seeing potholes patched over and over

Civic Award and Community Awards finalists revealed in Okanagan

The 44th annual awards will recognize volunteers, artists, athletes and business leaders in the Okanagan

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Volunteers needed to help seniors become cyber savvy

Are you interested in helping a senior in our community? Are you… Continue reading

Kelowna still cold enough for pond hockey

One family made some Canadian memories this weekend

Unusual food bank donation offers inspiration

Food and money are the usual donations to the Salvation Army, but… Continue reading

Summerland building destroyed by fire

Portion of Victoria Road South closed as emergency workers responded to blaze on Monday afternoon

Sandy Ridge Construction wins national award

Business Spotlight by Leah Blain

Snapshot: Shuswap Welsh Society honours contributions

Snapshot: Lawrence Williams, left, and Olwen Landers, centre, receive lifetime membership awards… Continue reading

Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Justice Murray Blok concluded police violated Michael Fong’s Charter rights by illegally detaining him

Mountie charged with assault in northwest B.C.

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22 in Hazelton

Most Read