Volunteers needed to help seniors become cyber savvy

Tutor Norma Briginshaw and Joanne Craig work with their iPads at the Blind Bay Cyber Seniors program. (Photo contributed)

Are you interested in helping a senior in our community?

Are you able to commit to one hour of computer tutoring each week? Do you possess the computer skills to teach any or all of the following computer basics: how to use a mouse, how to set up an email account, how to search for information on the internet or how to use an iPad or tablet?

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) is currently recruiting volunteer computer tutors in Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby and Blind Bay to work with local seniors who are in need of basic computer support.

The spring Cyber Seniors session will run for six weeks, March 25 to early May,at the Sicamous, South Shuswap and Salmon Arm Library branches and the Enderby Seniors’ Centre.

If you are interested in this rewarding community volunteer opportunity, or would like to sign up as a student, please contact Sierre Allison, Cyber Seniors Facilitator, at 250-463-4555, or email info@shuswapliteracy.ca.

