VSS drama students to hit the stage

Students from Vernon Secondary School rehearse for their upcoming productions; an adaption of Brian Hampton’s one-act play, Gossip, and a modernized, “loose” adaptation of William Shakespeare’s a Midsummer Night’s Dream, in the school’s theatre Wednesday afternoon. The curtain opens on the 1.5 hour production on Jan.23. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Vernon Secondary School drama students are getting a taste of theatre life this semester as they prepare to stage two productions, Geoff Bamber’s adaption of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Brian Hampton’s Gossip, next week.

The school’s drama instructor, Laurie Anne Lorge, who is helming both productions describes them as “updated, modern and loose,” adaptations, that will engage both adult and student audiences.

The productions include a cast and crew of 60 VSS drama students, and will be presented consecutively, as an 1.5 show with no intermission.

The curtain rises on Jan.23. The show runs until Jan.26 nightly at 7:30. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door, or by calling 250.545.0701.

WATCH

VSS drama students rehearse a scene from their upcoming production, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.