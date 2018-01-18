Students from Vernon Secondary School rehearse for their upcoming productions; an adaption of Brian Hampton’s one-act play, Gossip, and a modernized, “loose” adaptation of William Shakespeare’s a Midsummer Night’s Dream, in the school’s theatre Wednesday afternoon. The curtain opens on the 1.5 hour production on Jan.23. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

VSS drama students to hit the stage

VSS students prepare to stage a midwinter’s night production

Vernon Secondary School drama students are getting a taste of theatre life this semester as they prepare to stage two productions, Geoff Bamber’s adaption of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Brian Hampton’s Gossip, next week.

The school’s drama instructor, Laurie Anne Lorge, who is helming both productions describes them as “updated, modern and loose,” adaptations, that will engage both adult and student audiences.

The productions include a cast and crew of 60 VSS drama students, and will be presented consecutively, as an 1.5 show with no intermission.

The curtain rises on Jan.23. The show runs until Jan.26 nightly at 7:30. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door, or by calling 250.545.0701.

WATCH

VSS drama students rehearse a scene from their upcoming production, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s fire risk worries professionals

Using the 1998 wildfire as an example, consultant suggests more prevention work needed.

Adams Lake band to get new chief

Incumbent chief Paul Michel will not be seeking re-election

Updated: Accused in Kelowna triple murder in court today

Jacob Forman has been in custody since he was arrested and charged with second degree murder

B.C. man convicted in fatal boat crash awaiting appeal date

Leon Reinbrecht maintains rights breached by delays

JoeAnna’s House fundraising campaign reaches $4.5 million

Offering ‘home away from home’ for families of KGH patients

VSS drama students to hit the stage

VSS students prepare to stage a midwinter’s night production

Toronto man charged in double homicide

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

UPDATE: Police launch website for unsolved murder of 13-year old B.C. girl

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Caiboo Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

Business Spotlight: Mayor to give state of the city address

Mayor Nancy Cooper will be the guest speaker at the January Salmon… Continue reading

Unplug and play in the South Shuswap

The Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week kicks off on Jan. 20… Continue reading

Column: Price fixing means a payout for consumers

Are you going to redeem your $25 Loblaws Gift card? With all… Continue reading

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

Most Read