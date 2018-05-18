Pups Lucy and Ladybug get out for a stroll with their owner Wendy Long (right), joined by Lori Borchert (to her left) and followed by Dr. George Borchert and Myanna Thorlakson during the Walk With Your Doc in Polson Park recently. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Walk With Your Doc in Vernon

Jennifer Smith

Morning Star Staff

Previous story
Quaint never gets old in Chase

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP attempt to coax man off roof

Officers report a seven-hour encounter which ended in the man falling

Shuswap karate instructor doubles for Hollywood’s big stars

Holly Raczynski’s latest job was as a stunt double on the upcoming X-Men film, Dark Phoenix

Rain will push risk of ‘extreme flooding’ in Okanagan

River Forecast Centre says rainfall over the next 24-36 hours will have the greatest impact

School district gets OK from land commision for outdoor school

New South Canoe School program will open to 110 students in September

Legalizing cannabis a monumental shift

Tourism and business leaders need regulatory direction

Cloudy skies for the long weekend

Anticipate rain and cloudy skies all weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Program builds skills, confidence and connections

Employ! program intake begins May 28

Penticton panhandler not deterred by trash

City staff moved trash and recycling bins into a regular panhandling spot to deter the practice

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

Missing woman sought

Ashton Creek resident’s disappearance concerning

Okanagan hockey tournament gives back to the next generation

Grindstone Award Foundation women’s hockey tournament in Kelowna and Girls Rock the Rink

Most Read