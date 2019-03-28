Butcher Alex Chapple poses for photographer Rex Lingford at the E.A. Palmer’s Family Butcher. Bill, son of the owner Emma Abigail Palmer, crosses his arms while the unidentified patron on the left checks his order. A Hotel Montebello calendar on the wall shows it is September 1914. The left hand portion of the photo is where the gelatin separated from the glass plate many years ago, hence the black area. (Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village photo)

Wanted: Antique weigh scale for Haney Heritage Village

Butcher shop exhibit in Salmon Arm’s Montebello building in need of a few items

R.J. Haney Heritage Village could use your help locating a specific set-piece for a new exhibit.

Exhibit technician Ian Tait is busy building the newest addition to the Montebello building – the E.A. Palmer’s Family Butcher Shop.

The family butcher shop is being recreated from archival images. Enlarged scanned glass plate negatives yield amazing details, says curator/archivist Deborah Chapman.

Palmer Creek is named after the Palmers, as was Palmer Street, which disappeared with the highway.

They settled in Salmon Arm in 1888 and had the first cows in the district. AJ was a Liberal and ran provincially but was not elected.

In 1905, Mrs. Palmer, Emma, had the first trades licence issued by the Salmon Arm District Municipality – quite a feat for a woman in that day and age.

Museum staff are looking for several artifacts, such as the old-fashioned scale in the photograph. It hangs from the ceiling, has a large dial and measures in pounds, not kilograms.

Do you have an antique scale to donate? If so, please contact Deborah Chapman, curator/archivist, at 250-832-5289.

