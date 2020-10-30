H.O.P.E. Outreach workers in Vernon are collecting warm clothes for clients. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Warm clothing sought for Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Coat drive at People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 in Vernon and Nov. 7 in Kelowna

As the chill of winter settles in, the community is being urged to spread some warmth, and hope.

H.O.P.E. (Helping Out People Exploited) Okanagan is holding a warm clothing drive at Vernon’s People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are looking for men’s and ladie’s warm clothing – mostly winter coats, sweaters, hoodies,” executive director Angie Lohr said.

Socks, gloves, scarves and mitts are also sought, along with any toiletries for women, including feminine products, as well as makeup and costume jewelry.

H.O.P.E. Outreach is a local Kelowna and Vernon based organization with the intention of helping out vulnerable and exploited women in the community.

But the group has recently extended its services to include men.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman’s outreach group expands to include men amid ‘stressful and uncertain times’

Another warm clothing drive takes place in Kelowna, Saturday, Nov. 7 at the C3 Church parking lot on Ethel Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Butterfly Kisses Boutique in Vernon is also holding monthly fundraisers for H.O.P.E. Okanagan.

READ MORE: Spreading H.O.P.E. to Vernon’s sex trade workers

HOPE Outreach serves Kelowna and Vernon. (Black Press file photo)

H.O.P.E. Outreach volunteers help homeless ladies, and men, throughout the year. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Most Read