Warm clothing sought for Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Coat drive at People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 in Vernon and Nov. 7 in Kelowna

As the chill of winter settles in, the community is being urged to spread some warmth, and hope.

H.O.P.E. (Helping Out People Exploited) Okanagan is holding a warm clothing drive at Vernon’s People Place Sunday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are looking for men’s and ladie’s warm clothing – mostly winter coats, sweaters, hoodies,” executive director Angie Lohr said.

Socks, gloves, scarves and mitts are also sought, along with any toiletries for women, including feminine products, as well as makeup and costume jewelry.

H.O.P.E. Outreach is a local Kelowna and Vernon based organization with the intention of helping out vulnerable and exploited women in the community.

But the group has recently extended its services to include men.

Another warm clothing drive takes place in Kelowna, Saturday, Nov. 7 at the C3 Church parking lot on Ethel Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Butterfly Kisses Boutique in Vernon is also holding monthly fundraisers for H.O.P.E. Okanagan.

