Warm-hearted Salmon Arm walkers unite for Coldest Night of the Year

Maria Scheidegger captures a moment with grandson Issac Scheidegger in their new bright yellow toques before heading out with team Sophia Sisters from the downtown SASCU branch for Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Coldest Night of the Year participants check in for the event. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Individuals and teams participating in the Coldest Night of the Year wait for the walks to start from the downtown Salmon Arm SASCU branch on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Melanie Bennett of the Shuswap Food Action Society, the organization hosting Salmon Arm’s Coldest Night of the Year, shares some food for thought with event participants before the walks begin on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Individuals and teams participating in the Coldest Night of the Year wait for the walks to start from the downtown Salmon Arm SASCU branch on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Participants in the five-kilometre Coldest Night of the Year walk begin their trek from downtown Salmon Arm SASCU parking lot. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Gail Viens, a volunteer with the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs program, and her corgi lead Coldest Night of the Year participants on the two-kilometre walk. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Warm coats, gloves and toques were the chosen attire for most people waiting to start their Coldest Night of the Year trek in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday.

At 4 p.m. on Feb. 26, people participating in the event, hosted by the Shuswap Food Action Society, began gathering at the downtown SASCU branch parking lot to check in. About 36 teams and 200 walkers were fundraising for the event, which included walking one of two routes, a two-kilometre route and a 5-km route.

Many event participants were wearing their Coldest Night of the Year toque, either this year’s bright yellow offering or past variants.

As of Monday, Feb. 28, more than $59,000 had been raised to support the society’s efforts to serve people experiencing hunger, hurt and homelessness.

