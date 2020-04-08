The washrooms at Blackburn and other city parks will open on Thursday, April 9 at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m. daily. The adjacent playground, wrapped in yellow tape, will remain closed. (Martha Wickettt - Salmon Arm Observer)

Warm temperatures bring welcome news for Salmon Arm residents who use public washrooms

City plans to open remaining washrooms, playgrounds to remain closed

After a long, cold winter, a decision on opening washrooms in the city’s parks will be welcomed, particularly by those people who don’t have homes.

Complaints have been expressed by homeless people and some of their advocates about the lack of facilities in town due to so many store washrooms being closed because of COVID-19.

Although the city’s Ross Street Plaza washroom has been open throughout the winter because it is insulated and heated, other city washrooms have been closed in wait for warmer temperatures. If the water pipes were to freeze at night, staff say the damage would likely be expensive and could mean an extended closure.

But the temperatures are warming up. Consequently the washrooms at Marine Park, Blackburn Park and Fletcher Park will open Thursday, April 9. Their hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of public works and engineering, said in the wake of COVID-19, precautions will be taken for the safety of city staff who are cleaning the facilities, but the washrooms will still be cleaned just once a day unless circumstances dictate an additional cleaning.

Read more: 2018 – Washrooms not equipped for winter

Read more: COVID-19 – Staying home in Shuswap is difficult when you don’t have one


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cougar caught on camera in Lake Country

Just Posted

Warm temperatures bring welcome news for Salmon Arm residents who use public washrooms

City plans to open remaining washrooms, playgrounds to remain closed

Provincial COVID-19 rules lead to closure of two Columbia Shuswap Regional District rec sites

CSRD parks not managed with Rec Sites and Trails BC remain open

Cougar caught on camera in Lake Country

A Lake Country resident caught a cougar prowling near their home

Too late for property tax adjustment from Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Timing of provincial deadlines eliminate option for tax relief in response to COVID-19

YMCA Okanagan offers care for children of essential service workers

Priority will be given to children aged 5 to 12 years old

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Smiles, honks and waves as teachers stage parade for their students

Classrooms are closed, but kids and teachers manage to connect

B.C. sorting medical equipment sales, donation offers for COVID-19

Supply hub has call out for masks, gowns, coronavirus swabs

Summerland winery sold for $5.2 million

Property overlooking Okanagan Lake was on the market 160 days

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

COVID-19: How Revelstoke schools are tackling the virtual classroom

Technology brings more choices

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

The 8 year old was flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

Most Read