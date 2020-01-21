The outdoor skating rink in Silver Creek is now closed again due to warm weather after reopening on Jan. 15. (CSRD photo)

Warm temperatures close Shuswap outdoor skating rinks

Rinks had been open only a few days when weather changed

Hang up the skates for now.

The outdoor skating rinks in the Shuswap maintained by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) have been forced to close after only a few days up and running as above-freeing temperatures and rain move in to replace the cold and snow.

Read More: Shuswap outdoor skating rinks open to public

Read More: January brings record snowfall to Shuswap's Larch Hills

The Farrell’s Field rink in Celista, as well as rinks at the Silver Creek Community Park and the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park are all closed. The Silver Creek rink was able open on Jan. 15 and Farrel’s Field was ready for skaters the following day. The rink at Sorrento’s community park was never able to open.

According to the latest Environment Canada forecast for Salmon Arm, daytime temperatures are not expected to get back below freezing anytime soon.

Read More: Break in a "poke in the eye" to Shuswap ski club

Read More: Video: Salmon Arm couple surprised by wily wild cat lurking in coop


