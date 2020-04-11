(Stock photo)

Wash your hands and sing Happy Birthday

Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands while recognizing these famous people

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds has been emphasized as a way to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

To measure this time, the advice has been to sing “Happy Birthday” while washing one’s hands.

Just in case you need a name to insert into this song during this month, here are a few of the many people who have had birthdays in April.

You might not want to sing Happy Birthday to everyone on this list.

On April 11, feel free to pay tribute to former Roman emperor Septimius Severus, who is believed to have been born on that date in 145.

READ ALSO: Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Or, more recently, Robert Stanfield, former premier of Nova Scotia and former leader of the Progressive Conservative party, was born on April 11, 1914. Hockey player Trevor Linden was born on April 11, 1970. Canadian Olympic skier Jennifer Heil was born April 11, 1983.

Here are some more April birthdays.

David Letterman of late night television fame, was born on April 12, 1947.

Christopher Hitchens, an English-American writer and journalist, was born April 13, 1949.

American baseball player and manager Pete Rose was born April 14, 1941.

Former North Korean leader Kim Il-sung was born April 15, 1912. He was the grandfather of North Korea’s present leader, Kim Jong-un.

Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the pontiff of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, was born April 16, 1927.

Canadian actress Terri Austin was born April 17, 1957.

Conan O’Brien, American actor and talk show host, was born April 18, 1963.

American actress Ashley Judd was born April 19, 1968.

Napoleon III of France, nephew of Napoleon I, was born April 20, 1808. He was the first president of France.

Adolf Hitler, Führer of Nazi Germany, was born April 20, 1889.

English novelist and poet Charlotte Brontë was born April 21, 1816.

Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was born April 22, 1870. He was the first leader of the former Soviet Union. (The first Earth Day was held 100 years later, on April 22, 1970.)

Former Canadian Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson was born April 23, 1897.

American actress Shirley MacLaine was born April 24, 1934.

King Edward II of England was born April 25, 1284.

American actress Carol Burnett was born April 26, 1933.

Frank Abagnale, Jr., a former cheque forger, was born April 27, 1948. The book and the movie, Catch Me If You Can, detail his criminal activities.

Harper Lee, author of To Kill A Mockingbird, was born April 28, 1926.

Spanish princess Infanta Sofia of Spain was born April 29, 2007.

Swedish king Carl XVI Gustaf was born April 30, 1946.

