Western Grebes are back on Salmon Arm Bay where they are reportedly growing in number. (John G. Woods photo)

Watch for ‘synchronized swimming’ Western grebes on Salmon Arm Bay

Grebe numbers growing since mid-April

By John G. Woods

Contributor

A delight for avid birdwatchers, Western grebes are back on Salmon Arm Bay.

Local naturalists have reported grebe numbers building since mid-April. On April 23 they counted about 180 grebes just offshore.

Watch for synchronized swimming grebe pairs as they twist their necks and heads. When you see this, they could break into a dazzling side-by-side run across the water at any second.

The wharf is probably the best place to see and hear these fancy dancers of Shuswap Lake.

