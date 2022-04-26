Watch for ‘synchronized swimming’ Western grebes on Salmon Arm Bay

By John G. Woods
A delight for avid birdwatchers, Western grebes are back on Salmon Arm Bay.
Local naturalists have reported grebe numbers building since mid-April. On April 23 they counted about 180 grebes just offshore.
Watch for synchronized swimming grebe pairs as they twist their necks and heads. When you see this, they could break into a dazzling side-by-side run across the water at any second.
The wharf is probably the best place to see and hear these fancy dancers of Shuswap Lake.
