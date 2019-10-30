Ways to take the waste out of Halloween

Everything from homemade costumes to pumpkin cheesecake can reduce the tonneage heading to landfills

For some, the thought of landfill-bound trash bags laden with candy wrappers and decorations in the days following Oct. 31 is far more frightening than any haunted house.

According to some tips released by the Recycling Council of BC, there are plenty of ways to reduce waste while still enjoying everything the spooky season has to offer.

When getting houses ready for the coming trick-or-treaters, the Recycling Council recommends that haunted house hosts purchase durable decorations which can be used year after year. Another way to reduce waste is to get crafty and create homemade Halloween decorations from materials that are either easily recyclable or already around the house.

Read More: Malakwa woman a part of Food Network holiday baking championship

Read More: Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

The hallmark Halloween decoration, the jack-o-lantern, is as synonymous with the holiday as the words trick-or-treat. The recycling council suggests those who have garden space to spare try their hands at growing their own pumpkins. Once the candles have been snuffed, instead of tossing pumpkins in the trash, they can be used as the key ingredient in a delicious pie or cheesecake. Whatever is left over after carving should be composted if possible.

When selecting what to hand out to trick-or-treaters, the recycling council recommends products with less packaging or eco-friendly packaging.

Read More: VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Read More: Column: Halloween excitement builds as candy bowl empties

Costumes play an important role in the Halloween festivities, but instead of purchasing a costume which will only be used once, the recycling council offers alternatives, such as making costumes from household materials or clothing items purchased from thrift stores. Other ways to reuse costumes include setting up a costume swap to ensure last year’s costumes make it out for another year, and renting costumes where that service is offered. It is suggested those who aren’t swapping or returning their costumes give them to local theatre groups or school drama programs.

When the sun has set, the costumes are on and it’s time to head out trick-or-treating, the recycling council recommends sticking close to home to save money on gasoline, and to mingle with the other trick-or-treaters in the neighbourhood. The use of reusable bags such as cloth pillowcases is recommended, and when the inevitable candy-sampling goes on, children should be urged not to litter.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Okanagan realtors cozy up for a cause

Just Posted

Residents share popular trick-or-treat spots in Salmon Arm

Make the most out of Halloween with locally curated destinations

Shuswap communities investigating child care availability

District of Sicamous, Village of Chase seek to understand shortage, assess needs

New cycling trail planned for Salmon Arm area

Shuswap Memorial Cemetery trails to be expanded to include hillside trail

Light Larch Hills effort, spurred by Kraft Heinz Project Play, continues

Nordic Society hopes to raise $10,000 with GoFundMe campaign

Chase grocer honoured with national award

Safety Mart Foods recognized by the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

Peanut Butter Falcon opens Reel Weekend Film Festival at Salmar Classic

Six movies to screen over three days at Salmon Arm theatre.

Ways to take the waste out of Halloween

Everything from homemade costumes to pumpkin cheesecake can reduce the tonneage heading to landfills

COLUMN: All Hallows’ Eve: The passage into winter

As a child, I remember the excitement building as Halloween approached

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

Multiple suits have been filed against Robert Riley Saunders in the past year

Okanagan-based Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

North Okanagan realtors cozy up for a cause

Warm & Fuzzy collection dresses community’s most vulnerable for winter

Most Read