We asked you: What are your favourite things to do as a family?

The Observer asked: What are your favourite things to do as a family?
No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally
Mapping of flood-prone areas can help local governments and public be better prepared
Conservation officer Micah Kneller said bears should be waking up any day now.
Salmon Arm council approves heritage recognition for land housing city hall, Fletcher Park
Empire Movies will bring a few of its Planet of the Apes creations to the KFX Kelowna Fan Experience
Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow
Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines
Police say incident a reminder for kids to think before posting to social media
Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify
The Observer asked: What are your favourite things to do as a… Continue reading
The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay
Vernon Coun. Scott Anderson looks to City of Penticton for example
Police, firefighters and bylaw officers were enforcing a court injunction granted to the city
No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally
MLA hopes government review of controversy surrounding Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust completed within next 30 days
Should there be seatbelts on school buses? Increasingly, people seem to think…
Locally sourced ingredients take on a French Bistro vibe on the lower level and fine Parisian dining upstairs
Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines
Developers will have to report identity and citizenship of anyone completing a contract assignment
Playoff-race pressure is real, and the NBA thinks — or hopes — that some tantrums in recent weeks can be attributed to that