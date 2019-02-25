My favourite family activity is Easter egg hunts. Owen Wiebe

We asked you: What are your favourite things to do as a family?

I love to give out handmade gifts to my family. Emma-Lee Braun

We like to go biking and boating together as a family. Lincoln and Cindy Cummings

Our family loves being in the snow, skiing, snowmobiling and tobogganing. Stetson Burylo

I love camping and being in the wilderness with my family. Darienne Russell

We asked you: What are your favourite things to do as a family?

