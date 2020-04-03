Weather dumps belated April Fool’s joke on Okanagan

Snow surprised many Friday, April 3

Just when you thought spring had sprung, Mother Nature has dumped the Okanagan with some surprise white stuff.

Snow started in the North Okanagan Friday morning, took a break and then returned to the region in the afternoon.

Amounts of two centimetres were forecast by Environment Canada with continued wet flurries or rain showers for the early evening.

An overnight chill of -6 would freeze eventually thaw out Saturday with highs of 7.

But the good news is the mercury is expected to rise as the week progresses. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 16 by Tuesday, April 7.

And there’s no more snow in the forecast.

READ MORE: Two trucks collide on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla highway

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White hearts share love with North Okanagan’s health-care heroes

Just Posted

Column: Helping one another through these challenging times

Director’s Notes by CSRD Area C director Paul Demenok

Okanagan real estate market stable; bracing for slowdown due to COVID-19

Real estate board projects slowdown as the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to develop

May fundraisers for Salmon Arm non-profits postponed

Literacy Alliance spelling bee, Hit2Fit boxing event on hold due to COVID-19

COVID19 pushes Salmon Arm boxing coach into students’ living rooms

Needs of students with Parkinson’s prompts Bulldogs’ Peggy Maerz into Zoom Room

Summerland Action Festival cancelled

COVID-19 pandemic leads to decision to stop large outdoor event

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Bighorn sheep wander through the Okanagan

Local wildlife sighting refreshing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Weather dumps belated April Fool’s joke on Okanagan

Snow surprised many Friday, April 3

City of Kelowna Bylaw to issue warnings to those not following public health orders

Bylaw can issue formal warnings and will contact Interior Health when ongoing non-compliance is occurring

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

Column: If there ever was a time…

Coping in these worrisome times by Nan Dickie

Kelowna gamer donates proceeds to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Dylan St. Onge will donate all his April proceeds to help those affected by COVID-19

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Most Read