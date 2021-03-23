Website instruction inspires Salmon Arm Cadet to become university professor

Local cadet one of several instructors leading Spring Break Cadet Activities Program

Flight Sergeant MacKenzie Richards from the 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Salmon Arm teaches 30 junior cadets how to create an eye-catching website during a web development workshop on March 18. (Elizabeth Spence photo)

A flight sergeant from 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Salmon Arm has been sharing her knowledge of web development with junior cadets around B.C.

Flight Sergeant MacKenzie Richards, 17, was one of the instructors tasked with teaching web development for the Spring Break Cadet Activities Program (CAP).

Her experience working with HTML, CSS and JavaScript since Grade 4 have been invaluable in teaching the workshop, stated a news release from the regional cadet support unit in Victoria.

“Being able to build a website is incredibly useful for getting ideas across a huge audience, and building one is something to be proud of,” remarked Richards.

She said she hopes the cadets are inspired to continue building on their skills, just as she has been inspired by her teaching experience.

“Instructing in the cadet program has taught me effective communication, leadership, time management, improvisation and so much more, along with inspiring me to become a university professor.”

The Spring Break Cadet Activities Program is one way Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers demonstrate their commitment to ensuring youth across Canada continue to have access to challenging and unique experiences focused on leadership, citizenship and healthy living throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information on the Cadet Program is available at www.canada.ca/join-cadets.

Submitted by Flight Sergeant Jaskirat Singh, cadet correspondent

