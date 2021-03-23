Flight Sergeant MacKenzie Richards from the 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Salmon Arm teaches 30 junior cadets how to create an eye-catching website during a web development workshop on March 18. (Elizabeth Spence photo)

Flight Sergeant MacKenzie Richards from the 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Salmon Arm teaches 30 junior cadets how to create an eye-catching website during a web development workshop on March 18. (Elizabeth Spence photo)

Website instruction inspires Salmon Arm Cadet to become university professor

Local cadet one of several instructors leading Spring Break Cadet Activities Program

A flight sergeant from 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Salmon Arm has been sharing her knowledge of web development with junior cadets around B.C.

Flight Sergeant MacKenzie Richards, 17, was one of the instructors tasked with teaching web development for the Spring Break Cadet Activities Program (CAP).

Her experience working with HTML, CSS and JavaScript since Grade 4 have been invaluable in teaching the workshop, stated a news release from the regional cadet support unit in Victoria.

“Being able to build a website is incredibly useful for getting ideas across a huge audience, and building one is something to be proud of,” remarked Richards.

She said she hopes the cadets are inspired to continue building on their skills, just as she has been inspired by her teaching experience.

“Instructing in the cadet program has taught me effective communication, leadership, time management, improvisation and so much more, along with inspiring me to become a university professor.”

The Spring Break Cadet Activities Program is one way Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers demonstrate their commitment to ensuring youth across Canada continue to have access to challenging and unique experiences focused on leadership, citizenship and healthy living throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information on the Cadet Program is available at www.canada.ca/join-cadets.

Submitted by Flight Sergeant Jaskirat Singh, cadet correspondent

Read more: Shuswap resident on the clock for Air Cadets

Read more: History hits home for cadets on Vimy trip

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Time running out for Vernon climate action survey
Next story
Youth Innovation Showcase demonstrates innovative spirit of BC and Yukon

Just Posted

Engine 8, the newest addition to the Sicamous Fire Department’s fleet. (Vivian Ogino photo)
House near Sicamous a total loss following fire

Location on a narrow dirt road hampered firefighting efforts but the blaze didn’t spread

Flight Sergeant MacKenzie Richards from the 222 Shuswap Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Salmon Arm teaches 30 junior cadets how to create an eye-catching website during a web development workshop on March 18. (Elizabeth Spence photo)
Website instruction inspires Salmon Arm Cadet to become university professor

Local cadet one of several instructors leading Spring Break Cadet Activities Program

Students of the Shuswap Music Festival receive recognition and awards in celebration of their achievements at a previous Gala Concert. (Submitted)
Annual Shuswap Music Festival in Salmon Arm goes virtual

Young musicians will perform over video to be critiqued

People 60 and older in Sicamous and surrounding communities have an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than people their age elsewhere in B.C. (File photo)
Sicamous residents 60 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine early

Residents can book immediately to receive vaccine March 24 to 26 and March 29 to 30

Salmon Arm council voted unanimously March 22 to support Downtown Salmon Arm’s request to open Alexander Plaza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays beginning in June. (File photo)
Council OKs extending hours for Salmon Arm’s Alexander Plaza

Street to be open to outdoor foot traffic Friday evenings, Saturdays, come June

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites had been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire leading up to Tuesday’s explosion. (Facebook photo)
Penticton police arrest suspected mystery bomber

The 50-year-old man said he had no intention to harm anyone

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Watchdog clears Mountie at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

Most Read