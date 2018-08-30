Welcome fall with Salmon Arm Fair

Annual event brings a mix of fair favourites and new activities

A popular attraction at last year’s fair, the President’s Choice SuperDogs return for the 121st Salmon Arm Fair. (File photo)

One of Salmon Arm’s favourite ways to welcome fall is celebrating its 121st anniversary.

The Salmon Arm Fair returns to the fairgrounds Sept. 7 to 9, with an eclectic mix of displays and activities and the theme “Fair 1-2-1 Fun For Everyone.”

Visit the Indigenous village and Memory Lane and catch the open horse show, poultry displays and 4-H animals of all kinds.

The SuperDogs are back as well, this time with a special 40th Bark Day. And there’s lots of other action to watch as well – mini chuckwagon and lawnmower races and several hands-on demonstrations.

Presented by the Salmar Theatre and the Salmon Arm Fair, the dunk tank is a fan favourite, with proceeds going to the food bank.

The tank will be open for dunking from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Special dunk events take place on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. when Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo, Brad DeMille, Daila Duford, Ian Gray, Stu Bradford, Jeff Johnson, Jim Kimmerly and Brooks Christensen of the Silverbacks will be hoping for unskilled ball throwers.

Speaking of Silverbacks, on Sunday, fairgoers will have the opportunity to dunk a player from 1 to 3 p.m.

Advance dunk tank tickets may be purchased at the Candy Vault, Silverbacks Store and Shuswap Clothing and Shoe.

Each $50 special dunk tank package includes two three-day adult passes and five dunk tank throws, valid for celebrity hour and Soak a Silverback.

From veggies to flowers and fruit, jellies, and baking to quilts, needle work, artwork, pottery and sculpture, and so much more, the arena draws interested patrons every year.

Whether sheltering from heat or rain, the arena also features an interesting array of products for sale.

The midway is back with games and thrilling new rides for fans of all ages – oh, and cotton candy too.

At $30 each, ride bracelets can be purchased at Askew’s Uptown and Downtown, at the fair office or online at www.salmonarmfair.com.

Excellent entertainment is featured on two stages. This year, organizers Lori and Gil Risling welcome Kinda Kenny, True Blue, Barn Catz, three-time North American Country Music Association award winner Jesse Mast, Highway 97, Blu and Kelly Hopkins,Green Room, Métis Jiggers, Shaugnessy Rose, Seal Skull Hammer, The Worthy Girls, William and Penny, Shuswap Wranglers, Shuswap Dance Centre and Just For Kicks dancers.

Shuswap Idol is back for another year, giving artists of all ages the chance to perform for great cash prizes.

The popular Fair Parade rolls out at 10:45 a.m., beginning at the marshaling area at 471 10th St. SW, traveling east along Lakeshore to Ross Street, south to Hudson Avenue, west to Shuswap Street, south to 10th Avenue SW where it will turn right.

Five Before Five will welcome fairgoers back for $5 after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7 only.

Regular daily admission is $11 for adults, $9 for seniors and youths six to 18, free for children five and under and $32 for a family consisting of two adults and two children.

Three-day passes are $22 for adults, $18 for youths and seniors and $64 for families with two adults and two children.

Special earlybird prices are in effect until Aug. 31 and are $20 for adults, $15 for youths and seniors and $50 for families as described above.

For more information, go to www.salmonarmffair.com.

