Food Network Bob Blumer (Submitted)

West Kelowna Food Network event for Ukraine relief

Bob Blumer and James Holmes serving up six courses at the Crown and Thieves winery

Food Network star Bob Blumer and local culinary legend James Holmes are treating locals to a feast for Ukrainian relief on the rooftop patio of West Kelowna winery Crown & Thieves.

The humanitarian fundraiser takes place on April 10, with attendees treated to a six-course meal with wine pairings, featuring courses from both Blumer and Holmes. The evening will feature some unique attractions, including a performing mentalist and some collectible silent auction items.

The evening is part of a series of food-focused events to promote Bulmer’s feature film ‘The Way to the Heart’ premiering on Super Channel on April 9. Some of the courses have been inspired by the new movie.

Proceeds from the event will support the UN Refugee Agency’s relief efforts in Ukraine and nearby countries. The UNHCR provides shelter, food, water, medical care, and other life-saving assistance to refugees around the world.

Seats are $200 each and reservations can be made by emailing emeleigh@jpcustoms.ca.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first course being served at 6:30 p.m.

