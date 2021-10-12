West Kelowna’s Salvation Army Thrift Store is set to host its grand reopening on Oct. 16. (Kelowna Salvation Army Thrift Store/Facebook)

West Kelowna’s Salvation Army Thrift Store is set to host its grand reopening on Oct. 16. (Kelowna Salvation Army Thrift Store/Facebook)

Westbank Salvation Army Thrift Store hosting reopening event

The store recently received a major facelift

After undergoing a major facelift over the last few weeks, the Westbank Salvation Army Thrift Store is celebrating by hosting a grand reopening event on Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to Westside Salvation Army’s community engagement manager Lenetta Parry, the store looks brighter, cleaner and is more organized.

“Our staff and volunteers have been working hard over the last month, working under the leadership of our design team Lisa Marie Pettovello and Cindy Brewster,” said Parry.

In terms of specifics, Parry detailed that the store has a new layout, lights have been changed, racks and shelves have been moved, walls have been covered with new paint, a grid wall and fixtures have been added.

“The only thing that has not changed is our great bargains,” she said.

Funds generated from the store go towards supporting support its programs, services and emergency relief efforts. Individuals and families who need additional help are provided vouchers, allowing them to shop in the store free of charge.

“Your support by shopping in our store, volunteering or donating your gently used and household items are needed more than ever to help support others in our community. So, in advance, thank you for your partnership,” said store officer Rob Henson.

The reopening will begin at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local dignitaries, with the store opening to the public at 10:15 a.m. Until 2 p.m., BBQ and refreshments will be offered. Magician Leif David will be on-site from 10:30 a.m. to noon, while DJ Patrick Galley will also be in attendance to provide music. A photo booth will also be available, while socially distant tours of the facility will be provided upon request.

“We are so excited for the community to come see the improvements,” said Parry.

The donation welcome center will accept donations from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store will be open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan hosting bottle drive for Lake Country homes project

READ MORE: Small grass fire extinguished in West Kelowna

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Snapshot: Treading lightly
Next story
Shuswap history in pictures: ‘The best we could do with the means available.’

Just Posted

Staffing constraints due to COVID-19 exposures prompt School District 83 to close Sorrento Elementary for one week, from Oct. 12 to 15, 2021. (Google image)
Shuswap elementary school closed for one week due to COVID-19, staffing constraints

The City of Salmon Arm’s freshly painted Chevrolet van was ready to begin its mobile visitor centre duties on June 18, 2021. (File photo)
New Salmon Arm tourism strategy rolls out amid difficult summer

Salmon Arm engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen and Mayor Alan Harrison discuss the work currently underway on the Ross Street underpass project. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council approves $430,785 for rail monitoring during underpass construction

Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall season. (Veronika Andrews/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall