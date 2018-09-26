Mycologist Paul Kroeger points out an inedible mushroom species growing at the back end of Beach Park during his Fungi Fest walking tour. (File photo)

Wet weather means good picking at Fungi Fest

Annual three-day Sicamous festival celebrates and educates around the mushroom

While rain may not be welcome for most outdoor events, it’s certainly appreciated in advance of this weekend’s Fungi Fest.

The 13th annual Fungi Fest, celebrating and educating people about the many types of edible, and inedible, mushrooms in existence in the region, returns to Sicamous this weekend. And, with all the rain that’s occurred as of late, the picking is said to be good.

Based this year out of the Sicamous Curling Club in Finlayson Park, the festival provides opportunities to enjoy mushroom-oriented walking tours, gourmet experiences and educational workshops, with live music and a beverage garden helping to wrap up each of the days.

Thursday, Sept. 27

An ice breaker at 7 p.m. at Joe Schmucks Roadhouse, featuring an open mic, free mushroom appies, mushroom and other specials and a campfire on deck.

Friday, Sept. 28

• Food, mushroom soup by Dawn Backs and the Shabbang Food Truck from noon till 8 p.m.

• All-day tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Larry Evans, Tyson Ehlers and Daniel Winkler, $100, be at Curling Club by 9:30 a.m., transportation and bag lunch from Blondies.

• Walking tour 1 to 3 p.m. with Paul Kroeger, $30, be at Curling Club 15 minutes early. Special price of $40 offered for walking tour and all Friday presentations and demonstrations.

• Cooking demonstration at 4 p.m.

• Presentation, 5 p.m., Fungi, a World of Wonder Beneath Your Feet with Paul Kroeger, $10 (introduction, children free).

• Demonstration, 6 p.m., Matthew Chesky on growing mushrooms, $10

• Presentation, 7 p.m., Mushrooms of the Amazon with Daniel Winkler and Larry Evans, $10

• Beverage garden from 5 to 8 p.m., food by Shabbang Food Truck, music by Shoeswap from 6 to 8 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-2jiTTzc1E&feature=youtube.

Saturday, Sept. 29

• Free entrance to view displays and chat with experts.

• Food: mushroom soup by Dawn Backs, Far East Bistro Food truck from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Market, cultural events

• All-day tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Larry Evans, Tyson Ehlers and Daniel Winkler, $100, be at Curling Club by 9:30, transportation and bag lunch from Blondies.

• Walking tour, 1 to 3 p.m. with Paul Kroeger, $30, be at Curling Club 15 minutes early. Special price of $40 for walking tour and all Saturday presentations and demonstrations.

• Cooking demonstration at 4 p.m.

• Presentation, 5 p.m. Paul Kroeger, back by popular demand with Magic Mushrooms, $10

• Presentation, 6:30 p.m., Daniel Winkler with Medicinal Mushrooms, $10

• Beverage garden, noon to 6 p.m., food by Far East Bistro Food Truck.

• Music by Poppa Dawg, 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Free Entrance for displays and to chat with experts. Food throughout the day. Mushroom soup on the go, will confirm other offerings shortly.

Presentation: 9:30 a.m. Tyson Ehlers Edible Mushrooms Can you eat it? – $10

Cooking demonstration 10 a.m.

• All-day tour, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Larry Evans, Tyson Ehlers and Daniel Winkler, $100, be at Curling Club by 10:30, transportation included.

• Walking tour, 1 to 3 p.m., Paul Kroeger, $30, be at Curling Club 15 minutes early. Special price of $35 offered for walking tour and all Sunday presentations/demonstrations.

• Tasting at After Dark Distillery at 4 p.m.

For more information about the festival, its presenters, tips on cooking with mushrooms and more, visit www.fungifestival.com.

