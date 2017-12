Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

The Black Press Social Squad teams up this week to bring you a special holiday community calendar.

From a Santa parade at Big White, to a charity hockey game and sleigh rides find out what is happening across this Okanagan and Shuswap.

Anna Zeiter and Matthew Abrey will be touring the region covering events in your community this weekend and next weekend.

Check it out.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.