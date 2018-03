Find out what’s happening in your community this weekend

The sun going to be shining all weekend long, which means it is a great time to hit up all of the community events featured across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Check out what our Social Squad will be doing this weekend, from hockey games to Dancing with the Stars, to a biathlon.

Watch below to find out more about what’s happening in your community.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.