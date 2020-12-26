What’s the good news, 2020? Donated Easter baskets appreciated by Sicamous food bank

Very little about Easter under the spectre of COVID-19 was normal, but a local couple who make regular donations of sweet treats to the Eagle Valley Community Support Society kept it up this year.
For the past few years, Warren Jensen and Brenda Silver have put together candy baskets to donate to the support society three times a year to be given out to children of the families the society helps.
Silver estimated the donations for Easter, Halloween and Christmas reach about 110 kids.
Silver said while it always feels great to give, putting together the candy bags felt especially important this year, making sure the children and their families in the Eagle Valley had something to look forward to over the Easter weekend.
Silver said she and Jensen think it is important to assist the support society’s other activities as well, as they have supplied cash donations and a refrigerator for them in the past.
Gwyneth Gau, a family navigator with the support society, said the gift of candy was as well received as ever this year.
