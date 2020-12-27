What’s the good news, 2020? First Pride Project festival in Salmon Arm met with enthusiasm

It’s positive, it’s successful, it’s a huge step forward.
That was the enthusiastic consensus on Friday afternoon, Oct. 16, from people attending the Salmon Arm Pride Project Arts & Awareness Festival, the first of its kind in the community.
“The display is impressive, very impressive, and it’s something that everyone should see,” was Patrick Ryley’s response to the exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.
Ryley has long been a proponent of equality and inclusion for gay folks.
“It’s taking Salmon Arm a huge step forward and allowed a balance of opinion,” he said.
Cristian Quijas was equally enthusiastic.
“I love it, it’s nice to see this happening. Next year I will get involved…in presenting art. This year, it’s a space that gives you peace and love.”
Clea Roddick and young Maizie Newnes were also enjoying the exhibits.
Roddick said it was great to see Salmon Arm welcoming and including everyone in the community.
“I’m really excited that it’s here..,” she said, also expressing her appreciation for how bright and colourful the exhibition was on a dreary day.
Art gallery director/curator Tracey Kutschker was also pleased.
“I feel like this was the right place at the right time. People know the world’s changed. People are more open and willing to learn.
“We’ve got this bizarre pandemic experience that we’ve had collectively, and I think we’re kind of ready to imagine a new world, where equity and diversity and inclusion are a bigger part of that.”
