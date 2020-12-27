Cristian Quijas and Patrick Ryley pause in front of The Proud Grammas’ Piecing it Together exhibit, created by quilters Miki Mann and Claudette Coté, part of the PRIDE Exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Galley on Friday, Oct. 16, during Salmon Arm’s first PRIDE Project Arts Awareness Festival, from Oct. 14-17. The two quilters put together place mat-sized quilts representing 15 different flags within the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Cristian Quijas and Patrick Ryley pause in front of The Proud Grammas’ Piecing it Together exhibit, created by quilters Miki Mann and Claudette Coté, part of the PRIDE Exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Galley on Friday, Oct. 16, during Salmon Arm’s first PRIDE Project Arts Awareness Festival, from Oct. 14-17. The two quilters put together place mat-sized quilts representing 15 different flags within the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

What’s the good news, 2020? First Pride Project festival in Salmon Arm met with enthusiasm

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

It’s positive, it’s successful, it’s a huge step forward.

That was the enthusiastic consensus on Friday afternoon, Oct. 16, from people attending the Salmon Arm Pride Project Arts & Awareness Festival, the first of its kind in the community.

“The display is impressive, very impressive, and it’s something that everyone should see,” was Patrick Ryley’s response to the exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

Ryley has long been a proponent of equality and inclusion for gay folks.

“It’s taking Salmon Arm a huge step forward and allowed a balance of opinion,” he said.

Cristian Quijas was equally enthusiastic.

“I love it, it’s nice to see this happening. Next year I will get involved…in presenting art. This year, it’s a space that gives you peace and love.”

Clea Roddick and young Maizie Newnes were also enjoying the exhibits.

Roddick said it was great to see Salmon Arm welcoming and including everyone in the community.

“I’m really excited that it’s here..,” she said, also expressing her appreciation for how bright and colourful the exhibition was on a dreary day.

Read more: Salmon Arm student pushes for increased LGBTQ+ acceptance at schools

Read more: Student raises council’s awareness of how Salmon Arm can support LBGTQ+ people

Read more: Salmon Arm Pride Project festival underway

Art gallery director/curator Tracey Kutschker was also pleased.

“I feel like this was the right place at the right time. People know the world’s changed. People are more open and willing to learn.

“We’ve got this bizarre pandemic experience that we’ve had collectively, and I think we’re kind of ready to imagine a new world, where equity and diversity and inclusion are a bigger part of that.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmPride

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Milo Kutschker, Althea Mongerson and Kate Fagervik staff the PRIDE Pop-Up Shop (in the former Blue Canoe location on Shuswap Street) on Friday, Oct. 16 during the Salmon Arm PRIDE Project Arts & Awareness Festival from Oct. 14 to 17, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Milo Kutschker, Althea Mongerson and Kate Fagervik staff the PRIDE Pop-Up Shop (in the former Blue Canoe location on Shuswap Street) on Friday, Oct. 16 during the Salmon Arm PRIDE Project Arts & Awareness Festival from Oct. 14 to 17, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Cristian Quijas and Patrick Ryley pause in front of The Proud Grammas’ Piecing it Together exhibit, created by quilters Miki Mann and Claudette Coté, part of the PRIDE Exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Galley on Friday, Oct. 16 during Salmon Arm’s first PRIDE Project Arts Awareness Festival from Oct. 14 to 17. The two quilters put together place mat-sized quilts representing 15 different flags within the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Cristian Quijas and Patrick Ryley pause in front of The Proud Grammas’ Piecing it Together exhibit, created by quilters Miki Mann and Claudette Coté, part of the PRIDE Exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Galley on Friday, Oct. 16 during Salmon Arm’s first PRIDE Project Arts Awareness Festival from Oct. 14 to 17. The two quilters put together place mat-sized quilts representing 15 different flags within the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
What’s the good news, 2020? Shuswap potter’s empty bowls help fill food bank

Just Posted

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. Ten people, including staff and residents, have tested positive. (kaigo.ca photo)
Vernon care home sees COVID outbreak

Ten people – residents and staff – at Heritage Square on 27th Street have tested positive

A Grade 6/7 class from Vernon’s BX Elementary School is among the nationwide winners of CBC Music’s Canadian Music Playlist Challenge. (File photo)
WATCH: Timeless music list makes winner of Vernon elementary school class

BX Elementary Grade 6/7 class among 10 nationwide winners of CBC contest

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre near Kamloops is reporting cases of COVID-19. (Alex Passini photo)
COVID cases reported at Sun Peaks community

Letter by community health centre’s medical director posted to social media

Sylvie Pepin with her horse Quazzie (black horse) and Arlene Longstaff on Belle visit Osoyoos seniors home Mariposa Gardens on Christmas Day. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Horses make special Christmas Day visit to Okanagan seniors home

Dressed in their Christmas best, the horse owners and friends make it a memorable holiday

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
BREAKING: B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Richmond RCMP are investigating a collision in which a female pedestrian was killed Boxing Day evening. (Black Press - file photo)
Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Woman killed in marked crosswalk shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

Ashley Smethurst and her husband Matthew and children Julia and Kai helped prepare over 230 meals for people in the community for Christmas this year. (Contributed)
Penticton family gives back with hundreds of Christmas meals for the community

The Smethursts cooked and delivered over 230 meals

Marco Bieri poses by his bicycle in Sicamous following a five-day ride, done largely over trails and backroads, from Vancouver between July 24 and 29, 2020. (Contributed)
What’s the good news, 2020? Vancouver to Sicamous: a backroads journey by bicycle

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Ivan and Jamie Gracia represent for Mexico at last year’s Gathering Together Multicultural Festival in Salmon Arm. The two operate Salmon Arm restaurant Cantina Vallarta. This summer, Ivan opened new Mexican restaurants in Sicamous and Lake Country. (File photo)
What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm restaurateur brings taste of Mexico to Sicamous

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Eagle River Secondary graduates toss their caps into the air for a socially-distanced group photo. (Heath Fletcher - Sproing Creative)
What’s the good news, 2020? Generous bursaries for Sicamous grads survive pandemic

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

Most Read