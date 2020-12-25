What’s the good news, 2020? In Photos: Sicamous Winter Carnival

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Eagle Valley News is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

The Sicamous Winter Carnival held on Saturday, Feb. 14 provided a chance for families to get out and enjoy the snowy weather. The sledding hill, kids-sized snowmobiles and meet and greet with pro snow-bike Reagan Sieg were all a hit. (Clancy Whiteside – Eagle Valley News)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

The sledding hill was a popular attraction for the kids at the Sicamous Winter Carnival. (Clancy Whiteside - Eagle Valley News)