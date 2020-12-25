What’s the good news, 2020? In Photos: Sicamous Winter Carnival

The Sicamous Winter Carnival held on Saturday, Feb. 14 provided a chance for families to get out and enjoy the snowy weather. The sledding hill, kids-sized snowmobiles and meet and greet with pro snow-bike Reagan Sieg were all a hit. (Clancy Whiteside – Eagle Valley News)
The sledding hill was a popular attraction for the kids at the Sicamous Winter Carnival. (Clancy Whiteside - Eagle Valley News)
Ruby Kroeker tries out a sled during the Sicamous Winter Carnival. (Clancy Whiteside - Eagle Valley News)