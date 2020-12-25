Organizers say the dance floor at the Bollywood Bang fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5 did not empty until 1:30 a.m. (Cheryl Peterson/Promisephotographyca.com)

What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang organizers celebrate success

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Sunny Dhaliwal suspected the event would be a success, but community support for Salmon Arm’s inaugural Bollywood Bang well exceeded expectations.

On Monday morning, Feb. 3, Dhaliwal and fellow Bollywood Bang organizers gathered near the ER waiting room in Shuswap Lake General Hospital with representatives from the Shuswap Hospital Foundation. The occasion: a donation of $46,307 – funds raised from the Oct. 5, 2019 event – made to the foundation. In return, a spot for Bollywood Bang on the foundation’s donor appreciation wall.

Monday’s donation was a follow up to the $109,000 donated to the foundation at the event.

“That’s the largest amount of money we’ve ever had raised at one single event,” said foundation development director Fiona Harris. “It was massive for the foundation and the difference it will make will be very significant.”

Dhaliwal too was overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who donated.

“The total raised, $188,000, was way above our expectations and we hope to do it again and do it even bigger,” said Dhaliwal.

If you were unable to get at ticket to the Bollywood Bang, or didn’t learn about it until after the fact, you were not alone. The 330-person event sold out within 24 hours. Dhaliwal thought it would, as his cousin had organized similarly successful events in Vernon.

Schneider and Dhaliwal credited the different community businesses and groups that got on board with the event from the get-go to make it happen. Among them, Dan Morin and Salmon Arm’s Daybreak Rotary Club.

“We couldn’t have put it together without them,” said Schneider.

Read more: Bollywood Bang raises large sum for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Read more: Bollywood Bang gets dressed for new venue

Bollywood Bang organizers including Sunny Dhaliwal and Mark Schneider, centre, present a cheque for $46,307 to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation (SHF). This donation on top of the $109,000 donated directly to the foundation during the Oct. 5, 2019 event that sold out within 24 hours of its announcement. Included in photo are: Diane Pyke (SHF), Nancy Dhaliwal, Theresa Markowski (SHF), Gordie Dhaliwal, Mark Schneider, Sunny and son Armaan Dhaliwal, Sandip and son Harjosh Khrod, Rav Khrod, Rochelle Dale (SHF) and Prab Dhaliwal. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Bollywood Bang organizers including Sunny Dhaliwal and Mark Schneider, centre, present a cheque for $46,307 to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation. This donation on top of the $109,000 donated directly to the foundation during the Oct. 5, 2019 event that sold out within 24 hours of its announcement. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Dancers from Sparkle Dance Academy put on a show for the Bollywood Bang fundraiser at the SASCU Rec Centre on Saturday, Oct. 5 (Cheryl Peterson/Promisephotographyca.com)
