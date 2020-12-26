What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

A Shuswap family was spreading cheer with a musical parody documenting their efforts to avoid contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Set to the tune of The Beatles colourful classic Yellow Submarine, the video features parents Darcy and Brad Calkins and their kids Sam, Max, Katy and Ian, cooped up at home or walking about their Salmon Arm neighbourhood, singing with notable exhaustion about their isolation experience.

“As we walk and run our dog, we see our friends are outside too. But we must avoid them all. Or Doctor Henry will have to call,” sings Brad in one verse.

Darcy explained the video, which took the better part of a day to make, was prompted by a family musical challenge, influenced by video parodies that others have been sharing over the internet.

“My sisters and I said why don’t we all challenge our families to do one…,” said Darcy. “This is something my family has done in the past where we write musicals, and none of us are particularly talented in any form, we just think it’s funny.”

Scenes in the video were largely inspired by what the Calkins have been doing to keep busy while helping to flatten the curve.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter