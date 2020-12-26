Neighbours of nurse Jo Tighe welcome her home with signs, cheering and drumming after her shift in the emergency department of Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Thursday, March 26 to show their appreciation for all the work that she and other health-care workers do for the community during this pandemic. (Contributed)

Neighbours of nurse Jo Tighe welcome her home with signs, cheering and drumming after her shift in the emergency department of Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Thursday, March 26 to show their appreciation for all the work that she and other health-care workers do for the community during this pandemic. (Contributed)

What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm neighbourhood surprises health-care worker with show of appreciation

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Gratitude for a neighbour who works at Shuswap Lake General Hospital melded into a parade of appreciation in a Salmon Arm neighbourhood last week.

Holly Gray and two of her neighbours in the Ridge subdivision, Prab Dhaliwal and Joanna Bickle, had heard the news about people in different cities across Canada showing their appreciation for healthcare workers at 7 o’clock each evening, a shift change time for many, by banging pots and honking horns to recognize their work.

Gray explained they talked about honouring their well-loved neighbour Jo Tighe, whose official title is patient care coordinator of emergency, intensive care unit and oncology at the Salmon Arm hospital.

They included Jo’s spouse Randi in their plans, deciding that when Randi picked up Jo from work on Thursday afternoon, March 26, he would drive her slowly through the street to their home.

It would be lined with neighbours in their yards, showing their appreciation for her.

As arrival time approached, adults and children at about 12 residences were out on the streets —keeping their social distance, holding thank-you signs and ready to bang on pots and buckets.

Read more: Photos – With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

Read more: ‘Corona Busters’ – Vernon man drives vintage ambulance in appreciation of health-care workers

Jo was both surprised and very moved. Randi texted the organizers later to say that he didn’t drive as slowly as planned — Jo told him to speed up because she was crying so much.

“There were a few of us crying including Jo,” Gray said. “I think it made us feel as good as it made her feel appreciated. She’s a very humble person.”

#Salmon ArmCoronavirusHealthnurse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm family in isolation rises to musical challenge
Next story
What’s the good news, 2020? Honouring interned Japanese Canadians

Just Posted

Jennifer Ribi of the Eagle Valley Food Bank receives a cheque from SASCU board director John Schlosar. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union steps up again for food banks, shelters

Donations through community support program also benefit community projects, programs

Neighbours of nurse Jo Tighe welcome her home with signs, cheering and drumming after her shift in the emergency department of Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Thursday, March 26, to show their appreciation for all the work that she and other health-care workers are doing for the community during this COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)
What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm neighbourhood surprises health-care worker with show of appreciation

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Parents Darcy and Brad Calkins and their kids Ian, Katy, Sam and Max sing about their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in a parody music video. (Contributed)
What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Dancers from Sparkle Dance Academy put on a show for the Bollywood Bang fundraiser at the SASCU Rec Centre on Saturday, Oct. 5 (Cheryl Peterson/Promisephotographyca.com)
What’s the good news, 2020? Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang organizers celebrate success

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

The Shuswap SPCA’s “catio” following its collapse caused by snowfall. (File photo)
What’s the good news, 2020? Shuswap contractors help rebuild SPCA “catio”

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

All Saints Anglican Church in Vernon was empty on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in line with restrictions on religious gatherings amid COVID-19. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Mixed feelings among Vernon pastors as COVID-19 restrictions curb religious services

It’s been a far from ordinary holiday season for those who practise religious worship

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna
Kelowna restaurant gives away free Christmas dinners

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna will give away free dinner from 2 to 6 p.m.

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Gregory Byron donated blood for the 157th time on Christmas Eve, 2020. He has donated enough blood for over 470 life-saving transfusions over the last 50 years. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan man donates 14 bodies worth of blood in 50 years

Gregory Byron has been donating blood since he was 17-years old

Most Read