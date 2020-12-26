Tracy Duncan gives husband Rick a hug before heading off to work for the night at a Salmon Arm seniors care facility. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Tracy Duncan gives husband Rick a hug before heading off to work for the night at a Salmon Arm seniors care facility. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

What’s the good news, 2020? Shuswap caregiver a hero in husband’s eyes

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

As 2020 draws to a close, the Salmon Arm Observer is looking back at some of the stories that reflect the positive work, activities and accomplishments that occurred throughout this challenging year.

Caregiver Tracy Duncan is a hero in the eyes of her husband, Rick.

Working night shifts at the Piccadilly Care Centre in Salmon Arm, Tracy doesn’t get a chance to hear the evening clanging of pots and pans or honking of horns that occurs in honour of essential workers. But she knows what she’s doing is important – especially with COVID-19, which forced senior care facilities into lockdown.

“These people sometimes don’t have someone, so we are there for them – we’re their counsellors, we’re their care aides, we’re their cooks, we’re their everything…,” said Tracy. “And them being separated from their loved ones because we’re on lockdown, it’s that much harder for them.”

With the pandemic, Rick said Tracy went from working eight hour shifts to 12-hours shifts or longer, which she takes on without complaint. The downside is that he works days, while she took on the night shifts after their truck broke down, leaving them with one vehicle to get them from their Tappen residence to work in Salmon Arm.

Read more: Show and shine of gratitude hits the road for Salmon Arm caregivers

Read more: ‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Read more: Dementia intensifies loneliness and loss for seniors in pandemic, says caregiver

“By the time I get home, we have 20 minutes give or take with each other…,” said Rick. “So she literally keeps the car running as soon as she gets in and I just get in the driver’s seat and take off. It works out for both of us having one vehicle now. No complaints.”

Rick and Tracy have been together for about 22 years, and have lived in the Shuswap for five.

On Thursday, May 28, Rick contacted the Observer hoping to give a public shout-out to Tracy, and let the Shuswap know she is his hero. He said she never complains about the hours, and is truly, deeply dedicated to caring for others.

Thursday afternoon, prior to her leaving for to work, Rick shared his letter with Tracy. She said it hit her hard – in a good way.

“About four years ago I underwent major spinal and brain surgery, so it’s lucky I’m even walking to this day and doing my job – I’m just a fighter, I just keep on going,” said Tracy, standing beside Rick next to their car. “I’m thankful every day that I can do what I do… A lot of people would give up but I don’t, I just keep on going. So I think that’s why I’m his hero.

“I don’t think it’s heroic, I just think that we all have a plan in life and mine is to make sure people are loved, people who don’t have anybody close by or anything.”

R

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton family gives back with hundreds of Christmas meals for the community

Just Posted

Tracy Duncan gives husband Rick a hug before heading off to work for the night at a Salmon Arm seniors care facility. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
What’s the good news, 2020? Shuswap caregiver a hero in husband’s eyes

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

The former home of the Shuswap Grill and the McGuire Lake Congregate Living facility in Salmon Arm will be used to shelter vulnerable people, including those without homes, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
What’s the good news, 2020? McGuire Lake building secured for temporary housing

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

A group of American White Pelicans sits on a sandbar near the mouth of the Salmon River and preens in July 2020. (Glynne Green photo)
What’s the good news, 2020? Shuswap Lake becomes important layover for flight of pelicans

The Salmon Arm Observer looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

Jeff Marion-Bell with daughter Amelie catch up with Lachlan on the way down a hill at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Families make the best of snowy Boxing Day in Salmon Arm

South Broadview Elementary a popular sledding destination

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a second farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits
COVID-19 has made its way to second B.C. mink farm, no workers sick

Twenty-three animals died between Dec. 19 and 23

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

Ashley Smethurst and her husband Matthew and children Julia and Kai helped prepare over 230 meals for people in the community for Christmas this year. (Contributed)
Penticton family gives back with hundreds of Christmas meals for the community

The Smethursts cooked and delivered over 230 meals

Eagle River Secondary graduates toss their caps into the air for a socially-distanced group photo. (Heath Fletcher - Sproing Creative)
What’s the good news, 2020? Generous bursaries for Sicamous grads survive pandemic

The Eagle Valley News looks back at some of the year’s positive stories

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has created a hilarious Christmas season video to wish all happiness and peace throughout the season. (Rhythm Productions screen shot)
WATCH: Okanagan chamber offers best wishes in music video

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce marks the 12 days of Christmas with a special cocktail

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Five more Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19

12 flights in December to or from YLW have carried COVID-positive passengers

Penticton Secondary School is one of two in the South Okanagan that has reported potential COVID-19 exposures ahead of winter break. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Two South Okanagan Schools report COVID-19 exposures ahead of winter break

Penticton Secondary School and Osoyoos Secondary School both had exposures according to Interior Health

All Saints Anglican Church in Vernon was empty on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in line with restrictions on religious gatherings amid COVID-19. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Mixed feelings among Vernon pastors as COVID-19 restrictions curb religious services

It’s been a far from ordinary holiday season for those who practise religious worship

Most Read